Today in
S.C.V. History
February 3
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’
| Monday, Feb 3, 2025
Astronaut Bootcamp cropped

HOPE Theatre Arts in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will present “Astronaut Bootcamp”, a free storytime event, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Valencia Public Library Community Room, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, Ca 91355.

A cast of professional actors will present a reading of the book, “Astronaut Handbook” by Megan McCarthy. In addition to child-friendly activities subtly packed with themes of communications, teamwork, resilience and education, there will be astronaut food to sample and other giveaway prizes. Plus, at “Astronaut Bootcamp” you will meet the biggest astronaut you’ll ever see.

This is a free event perfect for little astronauts, future space explorers and adults alike.

For more information visit http://hopetheatrearts.com.

Astronaut Bootcamp
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show

Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase Pet Palooza Art show, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended

Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
The mominations deadline for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards has been extended until Feb. 7.
FULL STORY...

May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale

May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
Taste of the Town, Santa Clarita's premier outdoor food and wine event that serves as an important fundraiser for the Child & Family Center will be held on Sunday, May 4.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 20: All For Kids Virtual Orientation on Foster Care, Adoption

Feb. 20: All For Kids Virtual Orientation on Foster Care, Adoption
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
FULL STORY...
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
The Chicago-based national arts funding organization United States Artists announced its 2025 Fellows, which includes alums of California Institute of the Arts
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
Feb. 6: Parks, Rec, Community Services Commission to Meet
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall
Feb. 6: Parks, Rec, Community Services Commission to Meet
March 6: the MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
Presented by the MAIN and Produced by Vanguard Theatre Collective, the Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show will be on stage 8-10 p.m. Thursday, March 6 at the MAIN 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 6: the MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
VIP and special event tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival that will take place at William S. Hart Park Saturday, April 12-Sunday, April 13.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase Pet Palooza Art show, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 9.
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens Season with Win
The Master's University men's volleyball team got its 2025 season off to a great start with a four-set win, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, over the Concordia University Irvine Eagles Friday night, Jan. 31 in Irvine.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens Season with Win
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
The Master's University won nine of 10 events during the first session of the inaugural Great Southwest Athletic Conference Swimming Championships on Friday, Jan. 31 at Soka Aquatics Center in Aliso Viejo.
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
On Friday, Jan. 31 the baseball game between The Master's University and No. 16 Missouri Baptist was paused after eight innings due to darkness. The Spartans have a 12-10 lead.
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
The mominations deadline for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards has been extended until Feb. 7.
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a public statement and “Dear Colleague” letter to all California local educational agencies on Friday, Jan. 31, reaffirming Title IX protections for students.
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame
College of the Canyons athletics staff member and Pasadena City College alumnae Kim Streeter is being recognized for her contributions to the Lancers women's basketball program with induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame
McLean Tapped as Chair of North L.A. County Transportation Coalition
Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped to serve as the Chair of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA.
McLean Tapped as Chair of North L.A. County Transportation Coalition
Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on the effective day(s), for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties including the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley
May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale
Taste of the Town, Santa Clarita's premier outdoor food and wine event that serves as an important fundraiser for the Child & Family Center will be held on Sunday, May 4.
May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale
Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener
According to the NAIA baseball preseason poll, Missouri Baptist University is the No. 16 ranked team in the nation. But The Master's claimed a 5-3 win over the Spartans in the season opener at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Thursday, Jan. 30.
Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener
City Receives 35th Consecutive Acclaimed Annual Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
City Receives 35th Consecutive Acclaimed Annual Finance Award
