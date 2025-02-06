March 1: ACS Relay For Life Survivor Celebration Dinner

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2025 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner, 5 p.m., Saturday, March 1 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Participation is free but pre-registration is required. Attendees will be treated to a celebratory evening featuring dinner, desserts, guest speakers, music, raffles, photo opportunities and more.

“The Survivor and Caregiver Dinner is one of the most cherished traditions in our community,” said Laura Peach, Relay For Life of SCV Survivor and Caregiver Committee co-chair. “This event allows us to come together, honor the bravery of those who have battled or are battling cancer, and recognize the unwavering support of caregivers. It is a night filled with hope, camaraderie and gratitude.”

Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer is considered a survivor regardless of when or what type of treatment followed that diagnosis. Survivors interested in attending must register first by signing up for Relay For Life at www.SCVRelay.org and identifying themselves as a survivor.

Registrants will then receive an email to reserve a spot for one caregiver or guest. The deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Local businesses are encouraged to join the American Cancer Society in celebrating these warriors in the community by becoming an event sponsor. Sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $250 to $3,000, including in-kind contributions. Businesses and individuals interested in supporting this event can contact survivors@scvrelay.org to learn more about partnership opportunities and how to be recognized at the event.

