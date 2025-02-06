header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
March 1: ACS Relay For Life Survivor Celebration Dinner
| Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
American Cancer Society Survivor Caregiver Celebration Dinner

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2025 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner, 5 p.m., Saturday, March 1 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Participation is free but pre-registration is required. Attendees will be treated to a celebratory evening featuring dinner, desserts, guest speakers, music, raffles, photo opportunities and more.

“The Survivor and Caregiver Dinner is one of the most cherished traditions in our community,” said Laura Peach, Relay For Life of SCV Survivor and Caregiver Committee co-chair. “This event allows us to come together, honor the bravery of those who have battled or are battling cancer, and recognize the unwavering support of caregivers. It is a night filled with hope, camaraderie and gratitude.”

Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer is considered a survivor regardless of when or what type of treatment followed that diagnosis. Survivors interested in attending must register first by signing up for Relay For Life at www.SCVRelay.org and identifying themselves as a survivor.

Registrants will then receive an email to reserve a spot for one caregiver or guest. The deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Local businesses are encouraged to join the American Cancer Society in celebrating these warriors in the community by becoming an event sponsor. Sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $250 to $3,000, including in-kind contributions. Businesses and individuals interested in supporting this event can contact survivors@scvrelay.org to learn more about partnership opportunities and how to be recognized at the event.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

March 1: ACS Relay For Life Survivor Celebration Dinner

March 1: ACS Relay For Life Survivor Celebration Dinner
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2025 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner, 5 p.m, Saturday, March 1 at at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
FULL STORY...

Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available

Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
Applications for the 2025 Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch

Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch
Tuesday, Feb 4, 2025
Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will host an all-day lunch, dinner, bar and take-out fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
FULL STORY...

March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’

March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
HOPE Theatre Arts in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will present "Astronaut Bootcamp", a free storytime event, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Valencia Public Library Community Room, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, Ca 91355.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show

Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase Pet Palooza Art show, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 21: PAC Presents Singer John Waite
The Santa Clarita College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center will host John Waite, a solo singer and musician 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 21: PAC Presents Singer John Waite
Feb. 14: Maginns Pub Valentine’s Day Farm to Table Dinner
Maginns Pub is hosting a Valentine's Day five-course farm-to-table Irish Pub style dinner Friday, Feb. 14, at 24480 Main St., #140, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 14: Maginns Pub Valentine’s Day Farm to Table Dinner
March 1: ACS Relay For Life Survivor Celebration Dinner
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2025 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner, 5 p.m, Saturday, March 1 at at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
March 1: ACS Relay For Life Survivor Celebration Dinner
Feb. 16: Libraries Looking for Volunteers for Tween Spring Clean-Up
Santa Clarita Public Libraries are looking for volunteers for its Tween Spring Clean-Up beginning 8:45 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Valencia Library, with other volunteer opportunities Sundays, March 2 and 9.
Feb. 16: Libraries Looking for Volunteers for Tween Spring Clean-Up
Feb. 13: CalArts Valentines Artisan Market
The CalArts Patty Disney Center for Life and Work will be hosting a Valentines pop-up market noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 13: CalArts Valentines Artisan Market
Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at LA County Parks
Join Los Angeles County parks as they celebrates Black History Month. From Feb. 13–28, the parks invite you to honor the achievements, contributions and resilience of black Americans through an exciting lineup of workshops, art exhibits, music, storytelling and community events.
Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at LA County Parks
Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
As a longtime Santa Clarita resident, I believe one of our community’s most important responsibilities is the preservation of our rich history and beautiful open spaces.
Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
Quincy Phillips had a career-high 37 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 95-69 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay
The Master's University baseball team continued its impressive start to the season with a 9-5 win over Cedarville University at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.
Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay
TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win
Four players scored in double figures as The Master's University women's basketball team avenged an earlier conference loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers with a 99-89 win Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Steven Leigh Morris, founding editor of "Stage Raw," curated his list of the 10 best Los Angeles theater productions of 2024. Among them were three shows that featured the creative talents of California Institue of the Arts alumni and faculty.
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Applications for the 2025 Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Hockey fans, get ready! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to welcome back the 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Feb. 12: SCV Water Agency Water Resources,Watershed Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Feb. 12, 2025.
Feb. 12: SCV Water Agency Water Resources,Watershed Meeting
CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business has granted California State University Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics supplementary accreditation for its accounting program.
CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
The Department of Animal Care and Control has announced that the Castaic Animal Care Center has reopened its doors to the community after a temporary closure due to the recent Hughes Fire on Jan. 22.
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
California State University, Northridge is celebrating Black History Month with a variety of events that highlight Black achievements and provide advice on how to navigate the workforce. 
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation.
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
Feb. 13: CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran
Members of California State University Northridge’s Jazz “A” Band are getting a rare opportunity next month to perform alongside acclaimed artist and jazz pianist Jason Moran as they explore the music of jazz great Duke Ellington.
Feb. 13: CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
Valencia-based Pets Global Inc., a pet food manufacturer, is coordinating with animal welfare organizations to distribute over 35 tons of its pet food to the Southern California communities affected by January’s wildfires.
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road in Chatsworth on Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a group of witnesses detaining a suspect. The suspect was in a prone position on the ground.
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
SCVNews.com