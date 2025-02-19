March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar

Finally Family Homes has announced a free Housing Authority Seminar & Community Workshop designed to educate renters, landlords, property owners and management companies about housing rights and responsibilities. The seminar will be held Saturday, March 1.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into housing laws, rental protections and best practices for tenants and property owners. Whether you’re a renter looking to understand your rights or a landlord seeking to navigate housing regulations, this workshop will provide valuable information.

This informative event, presented by the Housing Rights Center, will be held on Saturday, March 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at The Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center at 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, in the Wayman Court Shopping Center, Suite 19.

Essential topics will be covered, such as: Tenant Rights and Protections, Section 8 Housing Assistance and Landlord Responsibilities, followed by a question and answer session with housing experts.

“This seminar is a fantastic opportunity for renters and landlords alike to gain a clear understanding of rights and responsibilities, ensuring a more secure and informed community,” said Finally Family Homes Executive Director Christina Dronen. “We’re excited to partner with the Housing Rights Center to provide this vital resource for free.”

Admission is free and all community members are encouraged to attend.

Guests should reserve their place by registering at https://form.jotform.com/250436802681153.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, please contact Finally Family Homes at info@finallyfamilyhomes.org.

Finally Family Homes is dedicated to empowering individuals 18 to 26 years old by providing essential resources, housing education and support services to create stable and secure living environments. For more information visit www.finallyfamilyhomes.org.

