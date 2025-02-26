March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita

Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

This celebrated piece, composed in 1936, is one of the most widely performed works in the choral and orchestral repertoire. Based on 13th-century poems found in the Benedictine monastery of Benediktbeuern, Carmina Burana explores timeless themes of fate, love, and the unpredictability of life through bold rhythms and striking harmonies.

Mission Opera’s production promises to deliver the raw energy and primal force that has made Carmina Burana an enduring classic.

The performance will feature a talented chorus of over 60 singers and a professional orchestra of over 50 musicians, alongside world-renowned baritone, Matthew Peterson, powerhouse tenor, Robert Dunlap, and the must-see soprano, Brooke Iva Lohman, with the dynamic, passionate, and nationally recognized conductor, Dr. Joshua Wentz, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Four tiered level tickets available for this LIVE show ranging from $30-$65 and sold on the website or through OnTheStage.

Student and Senior tickets available for $25 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merchandise sold before the show and during intermission.

Promo code SCVTV for 20% off available until 01/29/25 for all tickets.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...