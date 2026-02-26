March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair

Locale Studios presents Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair, noon-2 p.m Sunday, March 1 at 24359 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Come experience young entrepreneurs, ages 9-14 launching businesses built from the ground up. From handmade goods to sweet treats and creative crafts.

Support and browse the young vendors who will be at the event:

Eden’s Enchantables

Studio Celeste

E&E Little Shop

Orien’s Crafts

The Fabulous Cookies

Zara’s Art

Lemonade & Michi Stand

Bead Buddys & Slime Co.

Mica Natural Glow

Sponsored by Linked by Light. @linked.by.light.

Sponsors and swag bag donations needed.

Come support. Come encourage. Come witness the future.

