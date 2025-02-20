March 1: ‘One Story One City’ Author Zoraida Córdova Book Signing

The Santa Clarita Public Library will host a author event for “One Story One City” Author Zoraida Córdova, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at The Mitchell River House.

The Mitchell River House is located at 16950 Lost Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

Zoraida will be joining for an interview, Q and A and a book signing. Admittance is free. Space is limited, please arrive early.

This event is for adults. The building is located at the Vista Canyon Park. For more information about the event, click here.

