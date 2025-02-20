header image

February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
March 1: ‘One Story One City’ Author Zoraida Córdova Book Signing
| Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
Author Meet Zoraida Cordova

The Santa Clarita Public Library will host a author event for “One Story One City” Author Zoraida Córdova, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at The Mitchell River House.

The Mitchell River House is located at 16950 Lost Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

Zoraida will be joining for an interview, Q and A and a book signing. Admittance is free. Space is limited, please arrive early.

This event is for adults. The building is located at the Vista Canyon Park. For more information about the event, click here.

COC Information Nights for Prospective Students Announced
College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Thursday, March 6 at its Canyon Country campus and on Thursday, April 3 on Zoom to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.
COC Information Nights for Prospective Students Announced
Apply Now for Summer Jobs at the City of Santa Clarita
Looking for a job? The city of Santa Clarita is hiring enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join its team for the summer.
Apply Now for Summer Jobs at the City of Santa Clarita
Feb. 23: SCVSC, Gianna Martinez Hosts Veteran Painting Day
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced a special Veteran Painting Day, a community event that will take place 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, located at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 23: SCVSC, Gianna Martinez Hosts Veteran Painting Day
March 11: InfluenceHER Mastering Soft Power Panel Discussion
Join a InfluenceHER mastering soft power panel discussion, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 11 at Egg Plantation.
March 11: InfluenceHER Mastering Soft Power Panel Discussion
Mustangs Stay Tied at Top with Win over LPU
The Master's University men's basketball team stayed in a tie for first place at the top of the GSAC standings with an 82-64 win over the Life Pacific Warriors Saturday night, Feb. 15 in San Dimas.
Mustangs Stay Tied at Top with Win over LPU
March 1: ‘One Story One City’ Author Zoraida Córdova Book Signing
The Santa Clarita Public Library will host a author event for "One Story One City" Author Zoraida Córdova, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at The Mitchell River House.
March 1: ‘One Story One City’ Author Zoraida Córdova Book Signing
The Master’s Men’s Volleyball Beats Stanford
Braden Van Groningen  took the set from Matthew Hamm and pounded it down for a kill to seal The Master's University's five-set win over Stanford Saturday night, Feb. 15 in Palo Alto.
The Master’s Men’s Volleyball Beats Stanford
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors on the Road
A stout fourth-quarter defense stifled a potential Life Pacific comeback as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Warriors 79-57 Saturday, Feb. 15 in San Dimas.
Lady Mustangs Defeat Warriors on the Road
Supes Seek Applicants for Governance Reform Task Force
The Los Angeles county Board of Supervisors are seeking applicants for its newly formed Governance Reform Task Force.
Supes Seek Applicants for Governance Reform Task Force
Canyons Dealt 52-51 Loss in Home Finale
College of the Canyons women's basketball did its very best to secure victory in its final game at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday, Feb. 18 but instead emerged from the contest on the wrong side of a 52-51 result vs. Santa Monica College.
Canyons Dealt 52-51 Loss in Home Finale
Cougars Suffer 2-1 Extra Innings Loss to Cypress
College of the Canyons battled visiting Cypress College for 10 innings at Whitten Field on Tuesday, Feb. 17 before the Chargers pushed one across to escape with a 2-1 non-conference victory.
Cougars Suffer 2-1 Extra Innings Loss to Cypress
Ben Wobrock Named Principal of Castaic High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Ben Wobrock as the new Principal of Castaic High School.
Ben Wobrock Named Principal of Castaic High School
Cougars Keep Streak Intact, Win Fourth Straight
College of the Canyons men's golf kept its unbeaten streak intact with a two-stroke victory at the Western State Conference tournament played at Alisal Ranch Golf Course on Monday, Feb. 17.
Cougars Keep Streak Intact, Win Fourth Straight
Feb. 22-March 29: Women’s Fire Prep Academy
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department  and Women’s Fire League will host the ninth annual Women’s Fire Prep Academy, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Feb. 22-March 29: Women’s Fire Prep Academy
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
March 8: Celebrate the Third Annual International Women’s Day Celebration with WEWIL Collaborative
Join WEWIL Collaborative as they celebrate their third annual International Women's Day Celebration on March 8. 
March 8: Celebrate the Third Annual International Women’s Day Celebration with WEWIL Collaborative
SCV Sheriff’s Detectives Secure Three Arrests in Major Retail Theft Cases
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and detectives have successfully taken three suspects into custody, linking multiple felony cases across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Detectives Secure Three Arrests in Major Retail Theft Cases
L.A. County Parks is Recruiting Pool Lifeguards For Summer 2025
 The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.
L.A. County Parks is Recruiting Pool Lifeguards For Summer 2025
Supes Approve $20K Reward in Murder of CalArts Student
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Menghan Zhuang in Santa Clarita.
Supes Approve $20K Reward in Murder of CalArts Student
Barger Applauds Grand Re-Opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement, reacting to the grand re-opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena, a significant milestone in the community’s recovery following the Eaton Fire:
Barger Applauds Grand Re-Opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena
2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Kicks Off in L.A. County
Leaders from across L.A. County gathered at the El Rio Community School in Lincoln Heights on Tuesday night to kick off the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Kicks Off in L.A. County
Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program Returns with ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce this year’s selection for the One Story One City program – 'The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina' by Zoraida Córdova.
Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program Returns with ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
