March 1: ‘One Story One City’ Author Zoraida Córdova Book Signing

College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Thursday, March 6 at its Canyon Country campus and on Thursday, April 3 on Zoom to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.
Looking for a job? The city of Santa Clarita is hiring enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join its team for the summer.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced a special Veteran Painting Day, a community event that will take place 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Hello Subaru of Valencia, located at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Join a InfluenceHER mastering soft power panel discussion, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 11 at Egg Plantation.
The Master's University men's basketball team stayed in a tie for first place at the top of the GSAC standings with an 82-64 win over the Life Pacific Warriors Saturday night, Feb. 15 in San Dimas.
The Santa Clarita Public Library will host a author event for "One Story One City" Author Zoraida Córdova, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at The Mitchell River House.
Braden Van Groningen took the set from Matthew Hamm and pounded it down for a kill to seal The Master's University's five-set win over Stanford Saturday night, Feb. 15 in Palo Alto.
A stout fourth-quarter defense stifled a potential Life Pacific comeback as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Warriors 79-57 Saturday, Feb. 15 in San Dimas.
The Los Angeles county Board of Supervisors are seeking applicants for its newly formed Governance Reform Task Force.
College of the Canyons women's basketball did its very best to secure victory in its final game at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday, Feb. 18 but instead emerged from the contest on the wrong side of a 52-51 result vs. Santa Monica College.
College of the Canyons battled visiting Cypress College for 10 innings at Whitten Field on Tuesday, Feb. 17 before the Chargers pushed one across to escape with a 2-1 non-conference victory.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Ben Wobrock as the new Principal of Castaic High School.
College of the Canyons men's golf kept its unbeaten streak intact with a two-stroke victory at the Western State Conference tournament played at Alisal Ranch Golf Course on Monday, Feb. 17.
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department and Women’s Fire League will host the ninth annual Women’s Fire Prep Academy, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 22.
1906
- L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story
]
Join WEWIL Collaborative as they celebrate their third annual International Women's Day Celebration on March 8.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and detectives have successfully taken three suspects into custody, linking multiple felony cases across the Santa Clarita Valley.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Menghan Zhuang in Santa Clarita.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement, reacting to the grand re-opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena, a significant milestone in the community’s recovery following the Eaton Fire:
Leaders from across L.A. County gathered at the El Rio Community School in Lincoln Heights on Tuesday night to kick off the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce this year’s selection for the One Story One City program – 'The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina' by Zoraida Córdova.
1803
- Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record
]
From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.
