March 1: SBDC Free Webinar ‘Increasing Sales’

America’s Small Business Development Center California Network hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Wednesday, March 1 from noon to 1 p.m. The webinar will offer help on “Increasing Sales: Secrets and Best Practices to Overcome Objections.”
Looking for ways to increase sales? Experienced a “No” from a potential customer? Come ready to learn about increasing sales through attracting new customers. Sales objections will be unlocked. Tips and techniques to handle objections will be explored. Best practices will be shared, so you are ready to tackle the next “No” from a potential customer with the goal for a “Yes.”
The free webinar will be held Wednesday, March 1 from noon to 1 p.m.
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize several prominent Black leaders, Barbara Dew, Kei Kei Lee and De’chane “Dey” Yusef, from Senate District 21 who have dedicated their lives to uplifting local families, students and their communities as a whole.
The WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host its first in person event, International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women Near and Far on Wednesday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference tourney by staying seven strokes ahead of Santa Barbara City College and seeing two players tie for medalist honors on Monday at River Ridge Golf Course.
Santa Clarita has a great reputation for our clean streets, picturesque parks and extensive open spaces. This is due in large part because our residents take great pride in these amenities, and we all do what we can to keep our city clean and green.
Project Linus is a chapter of a non-profit organization that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets all across the Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and traumatized.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita, taking place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Central Park, celebrates its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the carnival/circus theme “Cirque du Cure.”
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The National Association of Counties launched Monday a new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing that will develop policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal level to address systemic issues contributing to the mental health crisis affecting communities and individuals of all ages across the nation.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 63 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 45 additional deaths and 1,171 new cases countywide.
