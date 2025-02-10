March 1: The Open Book Hosting Local Author Fair

The Open Book will host a local author fair, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, March 1. The Open Book is now accepting applications from authors to participate in the event to be held at 191889 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Local authors, including ones from both Santa Clarita and L.A. county can fill out applications for the next local author fair.

Sign up for a space to set up a table to sell and promote.

Five minute readings from local authors optional.

Bring table and chairs.

For more information and to get the application visit the Open Book’s linktree here.

For any questions, please read the beginning of the form.

