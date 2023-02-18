March 1: Water Matters: After the Storms, Live Webinar

Winter storms brought rain to the Santa Clarita Valley, but according to the Department of Water Resources, we’re not out of the drought yet. Whether above average Sierra snowpack is enough to overcome three years of extreme drought remains to be seen. At Water Matters: After the Storms, SCV Water conservation and water planning staff will share the impact of the recent storms on the local water supply. Customers can attend this free live virtual webinar on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.

“The storms we saw in California this winter were helpful to the State’s water outlook,” said SCV Water’s Water Resources Planner, Sarah Fleury. “However, that doesn’t indicate that the drought is over. All of California is still in some level of drought, and officials are careful with loosening up restrictions because we just don’t know what the rest of the winter and spring holds in terms of precipitation.”

The audience will hear from a panel of subject matter experts, Water Resources Planners Sarah Fleury and Ernesto Velazquez, and Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens.

Attendees are requested to register by March 1 at noon. Community members who cannot attend the live event can view it afterward by visiting yourSCVwater.com/water-matters.

During the event, the panel will answer questions from attendees, as well as share key information, including:

— Water Supplies

— Project Infrastructure

— Drought Outlook

To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/WaterMattersATS.

Water Matters is a quarterly webinar series offered by SCV Water. Community members are invited to suggest topics they would like to learn more about in the Water Matter series by emailing Public Affairs Specialist Laura Gallegos at lgallegos@scvwa.org.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

