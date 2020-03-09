March 10 Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee has published the March 10 agenda for its next public meeting at City Hall on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.

Items on the agenda include discussion of four pending bills: Assembly Bill 291 (local emergency preparedness and mitigation fund); Assembly Bill 953 (land use – accessory dwelling units); Senate Bill 773 (land use – accessory dwelling units); and Senate Bill 797 (water resources, permit to appropriate, application procedure).

The Legislative Committee will recommend that Councilmembers support AB 291 and SB 797, and oppose AB 953 and SB 773.

The meeting will take place in the Orchard Conference Room of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355.

To view the complete March 10 agenda and associated documents online, click here.