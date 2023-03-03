March 10: All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station annual “All Schools Dance” is back for its 38th year and will be held Friday, March 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The event is in partnership with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Six Flags Magic Mountain and the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation.
Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 9-12 are offered the opportunity to have a fun-filled night supervised by SCV Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers.
When arriving to the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park, please drive through the front, main entrance and continue towards the employee parking lot, where tickets will be available for purchase for $25 (cash only) per student. Student ID will be required for entry.
Students can enjoy an evening of DJ music and unlimited rides on Twisted Colossus, Wonder Woman, Scream and more.
Food will also be available inside the venue for an additional purchase.
Please note, no backpacks or hats will be allowed inside. Anyone seeking additional information is asked to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000.
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the Founding School for iLEAD, a public charter school network that makes available innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is recruiting new students for the 2023-24 school year through lottery applications.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 1, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The first day of competition at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championships on Thursday, March 2 in Brookings, S.D. saw The Master's University Mustang track teams break records as they moved on to the finals.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is hiring for cashier-clerk positions. Application filing will be held for one week and begins Friday, March 3 and will close on Thursday, March 9.
With a track record of successful community development in the Santa Clarita Valley, New Urban West, has announced its new agreement with the property owner of Whittaker-Bermite to plan and develop the site into a new, mixed-use village at the center of the City.
College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
