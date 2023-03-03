March 10: All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station annual “All Schools Dance” is back for its 38th year and will be held Friday, March 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The event is in partnership with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Six Flags Magic Mountain and the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation.

Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 9-12 are offered the opportunity to have a fun-filled night supervised by SCV Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers.

When arriving to the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park, please drive through the front, main entrance and continue towards the employee parking lot, where tickets will be available for purchase for $25 (cash only) per student. Student ID will be required for entry.

Students can enjoy an evening of DJ music and unlimited rides on Twisted Colossus, Wonder Woman, Scream and more.

Food will also be available inside the venue for an additional purchase.

Please note, no backpacks or hats will be allowed inside. Anyone seeking additional information is asked to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...