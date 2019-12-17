March 10: CSUN, USA Softball National Teams to Play Ball

NORTHRIDGE — California State University, Northridge will take on the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team on Tuesday, March 10 in Santee, California, as part of the “Stand Beside Her Tour” that is preparing the national team for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The 5 p.m. start will be the opener of a doubleheader for the WNT as the team faces San Diego State approximately 35 minutes upon the conclusion of the CSUN game. It will be a busy day for the Matadors as CSUN hosts the University of Central Florida in Northridge at 11 a.m. that morning.

CSUN head coach Tairia Flowers is a 2020 WNT assistant and she is excited about having both programs in which she works for playing each other.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Flowers. “It will be a great challenge for our team, and we look forward to helping Team USA prepare as they get ready to take the Olympic journey.”

Tickets for the CSUN-WNT game are now on sale at https://usasoftballsocal.ticketspice.com/stand-by-her-tour-san-diego. VIP seats are $75, seatback chairs are $45 and non-seat chairs and standing are $15.

The Southern California portion of the “Stand Beside Her Tour” gets underway Mar. 7 with a pair of youth clinics. The WNT will face Cal State San Marcos and UC San Diego in Irvine on Mar. 8 before conducting two more youth clinics on Mar. 9. This four-day section of the tour will be hosted by USA Softball of Southern California.

“It is an honor, pleasure and true privilege to again host a USA Women’s Olympic Softball Team in Southern California, where softball is played at every level all year,” said USA Softball of Southern California Commissioner Phil Gutierrez. “We look forward to witnessing the unequaled athleticism and sportsmanship of the greatest women softball players in the world as the team prepares to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.”

“I am super excited and proud to say that the Eagles will be landing in beautiful sunny Southern California for the ‘Stand Beside Her’ tour,” said 2020 WNT member and Palmdale-native, Rachel Garcia. “I am looking forward to seeing you all out there celebrating and supporting Team USA as we make our way to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo! Southern California is where my softball career started as well as my collegiate career. I am thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of our local girls and fans and hopefully inspire them the way I was when I was a young player watching Team USA.”

With the return of softball to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games program, the “Stand Beside Her” tour provides much-needed training and competition for the 2020 WNT in their preparation for the Olympic Games while also giving fans a chance to watch the Red, White and Blue in person. Olympic competition will start July 22, 2020 with the Gold Medal Game being played on July 28.

The “Stand Beside Her” tour evokes a powerful message of unity aimed to inspire communities to stand beside HER – the members of the WNT, America and the future generation of female athletes.

The Santee Sportsplex is located at 9951 Riverwalk Dr., Santee 92071.

Additional stops for the “Stand Beside Her” tour will be announced at a later date. For more information on the “Stand Beside Her” tour, please visit StandBesideHerTour.com.