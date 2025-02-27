March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator. Meetings are free and open to the public.

SCAA will feature artist Thomas Van Stein in March who will present a oil demonstration. This event is free to the public.

An award winning artist and world traveler, Thomas Van Stein grew up in Burbank and attended California State University, earning a Master’s Degree.

He has studied at the Art Center as well as other venues with world famous artists and teachers. He’s currently living in Western Idaho and often frequents the California coast to paint ocean vistas.

In 1992 Thomas started teaching art at Santa Barbara City College. His awards include 1st prize at Catalina Island Art Festival, the Hans Burkhardt Award, First place at Abend Gallery in Denver and several others. He was published in The Artist’s Magazine with an article on night painting. He is represented in the Eleanor Etinger Gallery in New York and has also created a brand of wine labels, called Crosshatch Wines which won the Wine Label Illustration of the year.

Barnes and Noble,

23630 Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

For more demo notices and membership information visit santaclaritaartists.org.

