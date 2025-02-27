header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 27
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
| Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
Thomas Van Stein Oil

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator. Meetings are free and open to the public.

SCAA will feature artist Thomas Van Stein in March who will present a oil demonstration. This event is free to the public.

An award winning artist and world traveler, Thomas Van Stein grew up in Burbank and attended California State University, earning a Master’s Degree.

He has studied at the Art Center as well as other venues with world famous artists and teachers. He’s currently living in Western Idaho and often frequents the California coast to paint ocean vistas.

vanstein nocturne paintingIn 1992 Thomas started teaching art at Santa Barbara City College. His awards include 1st prize at Catalina Island Art Festival, the Hans Burkhardt Award, First place at Abend Gallery in Denver and several others. He was published in The Artist’s Magazine with an article on night painting. He is represented in the Eleanor Etinger Gallery in New York and has also created a brand of wine labels, called Crosshatch Wines which won the Wine Label Illustration of the year.

Barnes and Noble,

23630 Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

For more demo notices and membership information visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Moonrise through the Oaks. 12x12. oil
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event

April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
Michael Hoffeman Foundation will host the Walk 4 MHF event, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild

April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Symphony of Colors 2", an art exhibition showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association impressionist artist Zony Gordon, March 22- April 26.
FULL STORY...

March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein

March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch

Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Co. is hosting an all-day fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 27, for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
FULL STORY...

California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
Michael Hoffeman Foundation will host the Walk 4 MHF event, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
Mobile Studio USA has announced the return of SCV BandsCast at The MAIN, with Cosmic Ocean as the headlining act, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3.
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
The playgrounds at West Creek Park and Duane R. Harte Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Symphony of Colors 2", an art exhibition showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association impressionist artist Zony Gordon, March 22- April 26.
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
Mustangs Power Past Providence
Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master's University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Power Past Providence
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
March 4: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 4 starting at 6 p.m.
March 4: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners End Relief Program for Community
The Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure have reported that Waste Connections will end its relief/relocation assistance program for victims of the noxious gases emitting from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners End Relief Program for Community
CalArts Launches D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative
California Institute of the Arts has announced the establishment of the D.R.E.A.M.S. (Digital Research Entertainment Arts Media Storytelling) Initiative supported by a gift from Tom Dolan and the Dolan Family Foundation.
CalArts Launches D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Mission Opera has annouced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
Los Angeles County gratefully acknowledges $8 million in wildfire relief grants from FireAid, which will be used to support direct assistance to impacted residents, workers and small businesses.
Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
“West Side Story” at the Canyon Theatre Guild Held Over to March 2
Due to extreme demand, the Canyon Theatre Guild is extending the run of West Side Story for one more weekend. Last two performances will be Saturday March 1st at 8pm and Sunday March 2. at 2 p.m. 
“West Side Story” at the Canyon Theatre Guild Held Over to March 2
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
In response to advocacy from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office, yesterday California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara expanded the mandatory one-year moratorium on homeowners insurance non-renewals and cancellations to include residents impacted by the Hughes Fire.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
In conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month, Senator Valladares announced the introduction of SB 612, the High School Career & Technical Education Bill which expands CTE courses for high school students across California.
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
Feb. 23: CSUN’s Cinematheque to Present ‘Sacred and Profane:’ The Surreal Cinema of Luis Buñuel
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque series is focusing on movies by Spanish and Mexican filmmaker Luìs Buñuel, known for leading the movement in surrealism in cinema.
Feb. 23: CSUN’s Cinematheque to Present ‘Sacred and Profane:’ The Surreal Cinema of Luis Buñuel
Santa Clarita Receives $1.4m in Grants for Parks and Open Spaces
 The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District  is delivering exactly what voters asked for—more parks, more green space, more climate resilience, and more access to nature for the communities that need it most.
Santa Clarita Receives $1.4m in Grants for Parks and Open Spaces
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
March 14-23: ‘A Couple of Blaguards’ at The MAIN
The Tavern Brawlers present "A Couple of Blaguards," the springboard for Frank McCourt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir “Angela’s Ashes.” Perormances on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, March 14-23.
March 14-23: ‘A Couple of Blaguards’ at The MAIN
Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals
California Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond recently convened leaders in school nutrition, sustainability and organic farming to continue, “Mission Possible: Go Organic,” his initiative to increase organic food in school meals.
Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals
Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Co. is hosting an all-day fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 27, for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unveiled its official 2025 group photograph, highlighting Chair Kathryn Barger alongside her colleagues.
Supes Release Official 2025 Group Portrait
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
SCVNews.com