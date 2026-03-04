March 10: Registration Opens for City Spring Recreation Programs

The city of Santa Clarita will open Spring Recreation Registration on Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m., offering a wide variety of seasonal classes and programs, including Camp Clarita, Summer Youth Basketball and Primetime Preschool enrollment.

Residents may preview available classes and program details now by visiting the website. To help ensure a smooth registration experience, residents are encouraged to log in to their account prior to registration day to confirm access. If you do not remember your password, select “Forgot Password” to reset it in advance.

Those who have not previously created an account may easily set one up before registration opens. Logging in early will help ensure a faster, more seamless experience on March 10.

For assistance accessing an account, contact the Registration Office at (661) 250-3700. We look forward to another exciting season of spring programs and activities for our community.

