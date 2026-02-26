March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel

The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is gathering a panel of of women to share their experience working on corporate boards, to share with the community.

InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready is the latest gathering by the Chamber to help women gain the tools needed to lead at at a board level.

The panel will also share how to build influence within a board environment, how to contribute once seated at the table and understanding the key differences between nonprofit and for profit board service.

The panel for this event includes:

-Dawn Abasta, Senior Vice President of LBW Insurance and Financial Services

-Brittany Barlog, JCI Santa Clarita Board Member and Former President

-Jenny Ketchepaw, JCI Santa Clarita Board Secretary

-Holly Schroeder, Vice President of External Affairs for DrinkPAK

The panel will gather on March 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. with the location to be determined.

Tickets for the event will be sold for $35 for members and $50 for non-members.

To RSVP for the event, check out the Chambers even website.

