March 10: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita’s Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, March 10, at 12 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the 1st Floor in the Mural Room at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

Items on the agenda include a bike-share update, summer trolley operations, a recap of marketing and advertising campaigns, and a lineup of upcoming special events in the city.

To view the full agenda online, click here.