The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, March 11 at City Hall to considera number of agenda items, including awarding a contract for an environmental impact report for the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project.

This regular public meeting of the council will be held at 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

According to the agenda for the meeting:

“The Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project (Project) (Master Case 24-093) is a request by New Urban West, Inc. (Applicant) to develop an approximately 194-acre site located on vacant land (Project site). The Project site is located east of Sand Canyon Road and the existing terminus of Lost Canyon Road. To the north of the Project site is the Santa Clara River and State Route 14 freeway; to the east is vacant, residentially-zoned land; to the south is the Sand Canyon Country Club; and to the west is existing residential development.”

The Belcaro project is an age-restricted, 55+ community that would include 341 single-family homes, an approximately three-acre private recreation center, 2.6 miles of publicly accessible trails and approximately 107 acres of open space, including undeveloped open space and Homeowner Association-maintained amenities and slopes.

According to the application for development, the properties are located within the Sand Canyon Special Standards District. The entire site is within a Significant Ecological Area overlay zone and Fire Zone and portions of the property are located within a Flood Zone and

Liquefaction Hazard Zone.

Belcaro Site Plan

View the entire agenda below:

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...