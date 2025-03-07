Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
McLean
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month Proclamation
a. National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month Proclamation 2025
Presentations
Annual Update of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Consent Calendar
1. Minutes of Feb 25, 2025 5:15 PM
2. Minutes of Feb 25, 2025 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 05

Check Register No. 05 for Period 01/24/25 through 02/06/25 and 02/13/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 01/27/25 through 02/07/25.

 

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 05
b. Check Register No. 05 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. MODEL 1 BUS SALES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF FIVE DIAL-A-RIDE VEHICLES CONTRACT

City Council consideration of awarding a contract to Model 1 Bus Sales for the purchase and delivery of five Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Dial-A-Ride vehicles.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Combined Model 1 Contract (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
5. BELCARO AT SAND CANYON PROJECT (MASTER CASE 24-093) ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT CONTRACT

City Council consideration of  a contract for SWCA Environmental Consultants to prepare an Environmental Impact Report associated with Master Case 24-093, the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Site Aerial and Zoning Map
b. Project Description
c. SWCA Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Public Participation II
Future Meetings