March 11: Fostering Youth Independence ‘Ally’ Training

Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating its eighth year with the theme of “GR8TFULNESS,” acknowledging the many volunteers, donors and community partners who have supported the organization since its founding in 2017. On Tuesday, March 11 a training session will be held for anyone interested in learning more about what being an FYI Ally entails.

“With the help of so many, we have served 194 youth who were aging out of the foster care system without the love, support and guidance of a family,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “Each of these youth was given a caring adult volunteer ‘Ally’ to provide the moral support and encouragement they needed to succeed. We have seen amazing, life-changing relationships develop and witnessed youth reaching milestones they never thought possible.”

The Tuesday, March 11 training will take place in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia from 6-8 p.m. Those interested can email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen at dallen@fyifosteryouth.org.

Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition-age foster youth (ages 16 to 25) by providing encouragement and support as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.

