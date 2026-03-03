March 11: Free Business Webinar, ‘Tax Essentials for Entrepreneurs,’ Part 1

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, “Tax Essentials for Entrepreneurs: A 2-Part Workshop Series.” Part 1, “Business Structure – Choosing Smart from the Start,” will be presented on Wednesday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Starting a business is exciting, but staying compliant, tax-smart and financially confident is what helps it last. In partnership with the Los Angeles Public Library, this two-part workshop series is designed for entrepreneurs, freelancers and small business owners who want to build a strong foundation and stay in control of their taxes all year long.

Together, these sessions walk you through the full tax journey of a business owner from choosing the right business structure to understanding how and when to pay taxes as a self-employed individual.

Part 1

Choose smart, protect your future and pay yourself with confidence.

Unlock your business’ potential by understanding how the structure you choose impacts your taxes, personal liability and income. In this session, you’ll explore common business structures, such as sole proprietorships, LLCs and corporations and learn how each one affects the way you are taxed and paid.

Whether you’re just starting out or thinking about restructuring, this workshop will help you:

Compare business structures and understand their tax implications

Learn how liability protection works and why it matters

Understand different ways business owners pay themselves

Make informed decisions that align with your long-term business goals

This session lays the foundation for the series and sets you up for smarter tax planning moving forward.

To register visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/29173.

Like this: Like Loading...