March 11: InfluenceHER Mastering Soft Power Panel Discussion

Join a InfluenceHER mastering soft power panel discussion, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 11 at Egg Plantation.

Egg Plantation is located 24415 Walnut St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This conversation will explore soft power, the ability to shape outcomes through influence, relationship-building and emotional intelligence.

The distinguished panel of accomplished women: Bri King, Maria Gutzeit and Pamela Verner will share experiences and insights on how they have harnessed soft power to inspire change, foster collaboration and create meaningful impact in their industries.

If looking to lead with empathy, strengthen influence or enhancing leadership style, this discussion will provide actionable strategies and valuable perspectives on redefining what true power looks like.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from trailblazing women who are transforming leadership and proving that influence is just as powerful as authority.

Reserve a spot today and take the next step toward becoming leader.

Fore more information or to purchase tickets visit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Website.

