March 11: Le Chene to Host Special Event, ‘Meet the Medium Yesenia’

Le Chene French Cuisine will present a special dinner and event, “Meet The Medium Yesenia,” on Wednesday, March 11 at Le Chene in Aqua Dulce.

Yesenia Berbiar is a world-renowned Spiritual medium, who has been reuniting people with their loved ones in heaven, including pets, for much of her life.

The dinner event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and registration follwed at 7 p.m. with dinner and readings.

Berbia has conducted hundreds of medium and psychic readings for people across the United States, as well as Ireland, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, India, Italy and France.

Her clients include actors, musicians, medical professionals, police officers, educators, business professionals, retirees and working moms and dads.

Besides conducting medium readings, she also conducts paranormal investigations and house cleansings with her husband, who is also a medium and professional investigator.

The three-course dinner with wine will include starters, an entree and dessert.

Dinner selections include:

Starters

Salad Vinaigrette

Seafood Feuillette with Lobster Sauce

Alonso White Blend

Main Course

Choice of:

Breast of Chicken Green Peppercorn

or

Poached Salmon Beurre Blanc

or

New York Steak Bordelaise Butter

Vegetables du Jour

Potatoes au Gratin

Amadeo Tempranillo

Dessert

White Chocolate Mousse Charlotte

Coffee, Tea, Sodas

Total cost is $130 per person ($40 for the speaker, $90 for dinner) all-inclusive (includes tax and tip), prepaid in advance.

Payment is non-refundable.

Seating is limited. Please make your reservations soon.

To reserve your seat visit https://lechene.com/event/le-chene-presents-meet-the-medium-yesenia-march-11-2026/.

Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway,

Aguua Dulce, CA 91390

https://lechene.com

