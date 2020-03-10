Hasley Hall

March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020

By College of the Canyons

The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, March 11, at 5:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Hasley Hall (HSLH – 137), located on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355.

Items on the agenda include a discussion of new and modified courses and programs, as well as a discussion on the Nursing Preceptor Agreement, which would allow students from Western Governors University to participate in the district’s Preceptor program. 

