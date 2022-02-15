March 12: ‘Dinosaur World Live’ at Santa Clarita PAC

Live performances resume at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center this spring with “Dinosaur World Live.” There will be two performances Saturday March 12 at noon and 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event is the ultimate playdate — 65 million years in the making. Observe and interact with an eye-popping collection of life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill, entertain and stimulate imaginations.

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across unchartered territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing dinosaurs.

Tickets are prices $15 to $25.

For tickets and show information visit the Santa Clarita PAC.

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is located at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...