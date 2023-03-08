March 12: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Concert

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Allan Robert Petker, Artistic Director and joined by the Valencia High School Concert Choir, will hold its March classical concert on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Chorale takes you on a musical exploration of the universal desire in all of us to both obtain and contribute to comfort and peace. We share texts, both sacred and secular, that offer our hopes and wishes for comfort and peace in your life, in your family, in your neighborhood, in your world.

The concert begins with Allan Robert Petker’s Dona Nobis Pacem, “in prayerful anticipation of our world being put right by God’s justice and peace.” The various movements of the piece accordingly illuminate with Light, strive for Justice, mourn the Darkness, revive with Hope, carry on with Faith and finally find Peace.

The second half of the concert features Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s beloved Requiem in D minor, K. 626. The Requiem opens with a prayer asking for eternal rest and mercy for the lost loved one. In the next movements we sing of the day of wrath, the time of judgment and the day of tears, reminding us why he begins with a plea for mercy.

And then, a cry for deliverance with a reminder to God that He promised to deliver. With a hope in this redemption, the following portion is a sacrificial offering of prayer and praise. The Requiem continues with praise of God’s holiness, His blessings, His salvation and His eternal light.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms.

The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire to the delight of audience members of all ages.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale or to purchase tickets for the 2022 2023 music season, visit SCMasterChorale.org.

