March 12: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts 41st Annual ‘All School Dance’

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host the 41st Annual “All Schools Dance” on Thursday, March 12, 5-9 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The event is open to Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 7 through 12 who attend a junior high or high school within the William S. Hart Union School District or the Castaic Union School District.

For more than 40 years, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department has partnered with Six Flags Magic Mountain to provide a safe and enjoyable event for local students. The dance will be closely monitored and supervised by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and trained volunteers.

The evening will include a live DJ and unlimited rides on select attractions. Food will be available for purchase inside the park, electronic payment only will be accepted.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $20, cash only.

Students will enter and exit through the back gate of Six Flags Magic Mountain, located next to Twisted Colossus and must present a valid William S. Hart Union School District or Castaic Middle School ID card for admission.

A dress code will be enforced: backpacks, hats and sports apparel are not permitted.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station looks forward to welcoming students for a fun and safe evening at this long-standing community tradition.

Santa Clarita Valley Station Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

26201 Golden Valley Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 260-4000

Website: http://www.lasd.org.

