March 12: Volunteers Needed for Crest-to-Coast Trail Workday

Volunteers are needed to continue to build the new connection trail between Newhall Pass and Needham Ranch Open Space. This trail will be a key connection in the Crest-to-Coast Trail project which will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line.

The County of Ventura will then add connections to their existing trail system, ultimately leading future trail users to the Ocean. The Pacific Crest Trail spans 2,650 miles from Mexico to Canada through California, Oregon, and Washington. The Santa Clarita portion is approximately from the 430-mile marker to the 444-mile marker.

For your safety at this outdoor activity, wear closed-toe work shoes, jeans and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, work gloves, hats and sunscreen. Bring drinking water and snacks.

Ages 15 and older only.

Saturday, March 12 at 8 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will install stakes, chicken wire and waddles to support the top section of trail and then cut a transition from the bottom of the Romo Trail that will ultimately connect to the Needham Ranch Trail. Volunteers will be hiking up and down steep and rugged terrain for approximately half a mile to access the work site. Tools will be provided.

You must register in advance to participate.

For more information on volunteer opportunities visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

