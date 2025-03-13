L.A. County Library Virtual Programs Offered

The Los Angeles County Library is hosting a series of virtual programs from March 13 through June 13, with the next occurring on Thursday, March 13 at 5 p.m. For more information and registration, visit Virtual Programs.

Thursday, March 13, 5 p.m.

U.S. Citizenship Information Session

Join us and our partners at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials to learn about how to become a US citizen, including the benefits of citizenship, eligibility and document requirements, costs and English language exemptions. For adults. Register here.

Thursday, March 13, 6 p.m.

Trailblazers in Conversation with Shelia, Sylvia and Melissa Burlock

This Women’s History Month, join County Librarian Skye Patrick for a conversation with natural hair advocates Shelia, Sylvia and Melissa Burlock, as they discuss the history of black hair and the role it plays in women’s lives. For adults. Register here.

Wednesday, March 19, 6 p.m.

New Parent Engagement: Learn About Library Programs and Services

Are you a new parent? Please join us at a special virtual program designed just for you. Learn all about the great programs and services LA County Library offers for parents, caregivers and children. For adults. Register here.

Thursday, March 20, 11 a.m.

Author Talk, The Movement: How Women’s Liberation Transformed America with Clara Bingham

Join us for a transformative conversation with journalist and author Clara Bingham as she chats with us about her new book, “The Movement.” This book is a comprehensive and engaging oral history of the decade that defined the feminist movement. For adults. Register here.

Thursday, March 20, 4 p.m.

Spotlight on Women’s History

In celebration of Women’s History Month, we will be discussing history books, memoirs and biographies of incredible women, written by women. For adults. Register here.

Thursday, March 20, 6 p.m.

Trailblazers in Conversation with Ask Bubbie, aka Dr. Florence Rosen

Join LA County Librarian Skye Patrick and Ask Bubbie, aka Dr. Florence Rosen, a retired pediatrician and advice columnist, for a conversation about parenting (and grandparenting) in the age of social media. Plus, Bubbie answers your questions. For adults. Register here.

Visit Virtual programs. for the rest of the series.

