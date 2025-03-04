March 13: Youth Symphony Presents Palaver Strings Workshop

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Symphony will welcome the Grammy-nominated ensemble Palaver Strings for a one day workshop on Thursday, March 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center.

This workshop will give students the opportunity to work and play side by side with world class musicians.

Palaver Strings is a musician-led string ensemble and nonprofit organization based in Portland, Maine. Its mission is to strengthen and inspire community through music. In the musician-led model, Palaver’s musicians share artistic and administrative leadership, guided by a passion for engaging new audiences, addressing social justice issues and amplifying underrepresented voices. Equally committed to performance and education, Palaver presents a full season of live concerts, and recent performances include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and Longy School of Music.

Students will have the opportunity to work side by side with members of Palaver Strings on the fundamentals of chamber music and conductor-less ensemble playing. Other topics will include improvisation and spontaneity as tools for creative musical expression.

Tickets are $10, plus a $2 processing fee, for the event and dinner. Register at https://www.scvyo.org/palaver-fees.

