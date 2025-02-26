March 14-23: ‘A Couple of Blaguards’ at The MAIN

The Tavern Brawlers present “A Couple of Blaguards,” the springboard for Frank McCourt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir “Angela’s Ashes.” Perormances on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, March 14-23.

“Blaguards” recounts the trials of young Frank and his brother Malachy in poverty-stricken Limerick, Ireland in the 1930s to their misadventures after the war in Brooklyn, N.Y.

This rowdy, poignant two-man revue, flavored with Irish tunes, is the charming rogues’ unforgettable story of immigration, triumph over hardship and the bittersweet love among family.

This story about Irish immigrants is a perfect entertainment event or St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Performances: Friday, March 14 and March 21 at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 15 and March 22 at 8 p.m.,

and Sunday March 16 and March 23 at 2 p.m.

The MAIN,

24266 Main Street,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

The show is 100 minutes and rated PG-13.

Tickets are $22 General Admission, $20 Students and Seniors.

Tickets at: Blaguards.Eventbrite.com

