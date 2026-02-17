March 14: ACS SCV Relay for Life Cancer Survivor, Caregiver Dinner

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2026 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner.

The annual dinner will be held on Saturday, March 14, 5-8 p.m at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The dinner is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Attendees will be treated to an evening featuring dinner, desserts, guest speakers, music, raffles and more.

Survivors interested in attending must first register by signing up at www.SCVRelay.org and identifying as a survivor. They will receive an email to reserve a spot for themselves and one caregiver or guest. Survivors are asked to RSVP by March 1.

Local businesses are encouraged to join the American Cancer Society in this celebration. Sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $250 to $3,000, including in-kind contributions. Businesses and individuals interested in supporting the Survivor and Caregiver Dinner can email survivors@scvrelay.org

The Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner is one of many events leading up to the Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 2, with the theme “Superheroes Unite! Join the Fight!”

This free, family-friendly event will include live entertainment, games, vendors, children’s activities, raffle drawings, food trucks, cancer awareness education and more.

For more information on how to particpate, organize a team or donate to the SCV Relay for Life visit scvrelay.org.

