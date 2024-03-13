The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall’s Council Chambers Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
The Commission is scheduled to discuss the Updates on the civic art project located at the Santa Clarita Rink Sports Pavilion and the Temporary Public Art project along the city’s trails.
The full agenda is available below.
|Arts Commission
Regular Meeting
3/14/2024 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda Agenda Packet
