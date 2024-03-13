Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Feb 8, 2024 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Unfinished Business
1. CIVIC ART: SANTA CLARITA RINK SPORTS PAVILION

Update on the civic art project, located at the Santa Clarita Rink Sports Pavilion, with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the selected artist.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Civic Art Agenda Attachment
2. TEMPORARY PUBLIC ART 2024: TRAILHEAD ART

Update on the Temporary Public Art project along the City’s trails with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the selected artists.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2024 Trailhead Recommendations Artist Commission
New Business
3. ARTS COMMISSION COMMITTEES

A review of the current Arts Commission committees.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Arts Commission Committees 02092023
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings