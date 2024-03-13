March 14: Arts Commission to Review Updates on City Art Projects

Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall’s Council Chambers Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.

The Commission is scheduled to discuss the Updates on the civic art project located at the Santa Clarita Rink Sports Pavilion and the Temporary Public Art project along the city’s trails.

The full agenda is available below.

