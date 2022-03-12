header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 11
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 14: Bridge to Home Shelter Ground Breaking
| Friday, Mar 11, 2022

Bridge to Home will celebrate the groundbreaking for a new shelter facility Monday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m.

The community is invited to join the Bridge to Home board and staff, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Santa Clarita City Council and elected representatives as Bridge to Home breaks ground on a new, permanent homeless shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This crucial project has been a long-time coming and will make an immense impact on the lives of those
experiencing homelessness in the SCV,” said Chris Najarro, executive director of Bridge to Home.

The event will be held at the Bridge to Home Shelter site located at 23031 Drayton St., Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The new facility will have space to house 60 individuals. It will also offer the first family shelter
in the SCV with accommodations for eight families.

A large, functional kitchen will offer volunteers adequate space and amenities to prepare and serve meals with
greater efficiency. Every space in the new facility will be thoughtfully designed including places for clients to meet and engage in case management and workshops, as well as a technology center with access to education, job training and housing resources.

For more information and to donate visit Bridge to Home.

