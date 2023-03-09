header image

1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
March 14: City Council Regular Meeting
| Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
City Hall

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session meeting Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by the Council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include several state legislative items including Senate Bill 489 – a bill introduced by State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, which would authorize a city official to issue marriage licenses. Under existing law, the county clerk issues such licenses for Los Angeles County residents.

The meetings will take place in City Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall, located at
23920 Valencia Blvd in Santa Clarita.

Both agendas are can be viewed in their entirety below.
City Highlighting Community Services Division

City Highlighting Community Services Division
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
Did you know that in 2022, the Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers welcomed over 239,000 residents through their doors
FULL STORY...

California Amateur Hockey Association Coming to The Cube

California Amateur Hockey Association Coming to The Cube
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
FULL STORY...

City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donors

City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donors
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Promotes Upcoming Green Events

Santa Clarita Promotes Upcoming Green Events
Wednesday, Mar 8, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark your calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help you stay green during your spring clean.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Chamber Announces Return of Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the return of its much-anticipated Business Expo.
Chamber Announces Return of Business Expo
Valencia-Based H2scan Unveils New Solid-State Hydrogen Monitor
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in industrial hydrogen sensing, launched Thursday its HY-ALERTA 5021 Solid-State Area Hydrogen Monitor product which protects battery rooms from explosive hydrogen build up and is maintenance free for more than 10 years.
Valencia-Based H2scan Unveils New Solid-State Hydrogen Monitor
City Highlighting Community Services Division
Did you know that in 2022, the Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers welcomed over 239,000 residents through their doors
City Highlighting Community Services Division
Palmdale Airpark Announces New Hours
The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, located at 2001 E Avenue P in Palmdale, will have new operating hours beginning Friday.
Palmdale Airpark Announces New Hours
Feds Decline Joshua Tree Protections Under Endangered Species Act
(CN) — Joshua trees will not be added to the endangered or threatened species list after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided the iconic symbols of the Mojave Desert don't face any serious threats. 
Feds Decline Joshua Tree Protections Under Endangered Species Act
City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donors
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donors
Schiavo Appointed Chair of Assembly Select Committee on Electric Vehicles
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday her appointment as Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, as well as the introduction of electrified roads and parking lot legislation aimed at opening new possibilities to address the growing need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Schiavo Appointed Chair of Assembly Select Committee on Electric Vehicles
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Now at 98,614
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 901 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Now at 98,614
April 21: ARTree Community Arts Center Exhibits Art For All
ARTree Community Arts Center in partnership with the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting an exhibit of work from students in ARTree's Art For All class.
April 21: ARTree Community Arts Center Exhibits Art For All
Santa Clarita Promotes Upcoming Green Events
The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark your calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help you stay green during your spring clean.
Santa Clarita Promotes Upcoming Green Events
Raising The Curtain Foundation Seeking New Board Members
Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School is looking for business leaders and community members to apply for available seats on its board of directors.
Raising The Curtain Foundation Seeking New Board Members
Princess Celebrates Sun Princess Float Out Ceremony
Valencia based Princess Cruises celebrated a momentous construction milestone with the float out of the cruise line's bespoke, next-generation ship, Sun Princess, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Princess Celebrates Sun Princess Float Out Ceremony
Health Alert: Xylazine in Illicit Drugs Increasing Risk for Overdose
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents of the increased risk of overdose and death associated with xylazine, which is increasingly present within illicit drugs in California.
Health Alert: Xylazine in Illicit Drugs Increasing Risk for Overdose
Finally Family Seeks to Support College-Aged Youth
A local nonprofit's efforts to help homeless college-aged students just got a big boost to achieve that goal. 
Finally Family Seeks to Support College-Aged Youth
Social Services Asks Customers To update Contact Info Before Public Health Emergency Ends
In anticipation of the March 31, 2023, end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active. 
Social Services Asks Customers To update Contact Info Before Public Health Emergency Ends
COC Students to Offer Free Tax Preparation
The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $60,000 in 2022, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills. 
COC Students to Offer Free Tax Preparation
April 29: Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup
Residents are invited to pre-register to volunteer for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup on April 29, 2023, where participants can pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves, from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.
April 29: Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
March 11: Hearing of Protest for L.A. County Brush Clearance Program
A Hearing of Protest for the proposed 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
March 11: Hearing of Protest for L.A. County Brush Clearance Program
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Hovers Just Above 5 Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 900 new cases countywide and 26 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Hovers Just Above 5 Percent
