March 14: City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session meeting Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by the Council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include several state legislative items including Senate Bill 489 – a bill introduced by State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, which would authorize a city official to issue marriage licenses. Under existing law, the county clerk issues such licenses for Los Angeles County residents.

The meetings will take place in City Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall, located at

23920 Valencia Blvd in Santa Clarita.

Both agendas can be viewed in their entirety below.

