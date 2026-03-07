March 14: Discovery Days at Placerita Canyon Nature Center Acorn Amphitheatre

|
Think you know the history of the Santa Clarita Valley? Think again. Join the Placerita Canyon Nature Associates and Country of Los Angeles Department of Recreation for an afternoon of strange, surprising and downright ghostly tales from deep in the heart of the SCV at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, Sunday, March 15, 2-4 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites guests to experience an elegant evening of fundraising at the annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit, with this year's theme: “Be Our Guest,” on Saturday, March 21.
<strong>1976</strong> - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/newhallfirstpresbyterian100years.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
The California Department of Public Health is urging the public to avoid contact with dead or distressed marine mammals and wild birds along the California coast after H5N1 bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, was confirmed in weaned northern elephant seal pups at Año Nuevo State Park in San Mateo county.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Associates and County of Los Angeles Parks and Recreation will host a special Discovery Days event 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Acorn Amphitheatre at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center.
Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present a special program, "After the Break," on Saturday March 14 at 1 p.m. The event will include a presentation by historian Ann Stansell, who explores the lasting impact of the 1928 St. Francis Dam collapse and the 1963 Baldwin Hills Dam failure.
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians will present "We, the Women," Thursday, March 26 through Sunday March 29 at the MAIN.
Child & Family Center has been recognized with a 2026 Silver Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health, well-being and prevention.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. hosted its inaugural Crab Fest on Saturday, Feb. 28, bringing together community members, leaders, and supporters for an evening of food, fellowship and philanthropy.
In every community, there are moments when people pause, turn the page together and discover something larger than themselves. A story has the power to spark conversation between neighbors, connect generations and transform quiet reading into a city experience.
Foothill League softball begins next week.
Agua Dulce Winery will host a sound bath event, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Saturday, March 21.
Foothill League baseball games will get started in earnest next week.
<strong>1772</strong> - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/signal/reynolds/part09.html" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
Lucky Luke Brewing in collaboration with Color Me Mine will host a St. Patrick's Day themed mug painting class "Pints & Paints," Thursday, March 12 6-9 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its general meeting at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, March 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pocock Brewing Company will host a St. Patrick's Day Festival, "Irish Fest," noon-10 p.m. Saturday, March 14 and noon-9 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
College of the Canyons baseball opened up Western State Conference, South Division play with an 11-4 home victory over West L.A. College at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, March 3.
College of the Canyons softball scored its go-ahead run in the third inning, then held on the rest of the way for 2-1 victory over Moorpark College at Whitten Field on Tuesday, March 3.
College of the Canyons men's golf won its second consecutive Western State Conference tourney with an eight-stroke victory at Cypress Ridge Golf Club on Monday, March 2.
Spring is a season of new beginnings, longer days and renewed energy.
Hannah Ulibarri placed third and Wes Opliger finished in fourth as The Master's University golf teams competed in the RMC Intercollegiate in Lake Las Vegas, Nev. March 3-4, with the men finishing in fifth and the women in sixth.
Wednesday, March 4, the opening day of the 2026 NAIA Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, was a massive success for The Master's University swimmers competing in the first four relays of the four-day event held in Elkhart, Indiana.
