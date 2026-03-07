March 14: Discovery Days at Placerita Canyon Nature Center Acorn Amphitheatre

The Placerita Canyon Nature Associates and County of Los Angeles Parks and Recreation will host a special Discovery Days event 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Acorn Amphitheatre at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center.

Discover the history of Placerita Canyon, featuring an historical hike to the Oak of the Golden Dream, Walker Cabin tours, gold panning, Kona Ice, giveaways and photo ops.

This family-friendly event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Acorn Amphitheatre, a short walk from the Nature Center building at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321. The Acorn Amphitheatre is a recently renovated outdoor venue situated within the oak woodlands of the park, featuring an enlarged stage and seating designed for educational programs and community events.

For more information on programs and events at Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center, visit Placerita.org.

