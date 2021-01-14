March 14: ‘Games for a Cause’ Benefiting Soroptimist’s Dream Program

Get ready to get your game on Sunday, March 14, as Soroptimist International of Valencia presents their annual fundraiser to benefit the Soroptimist’s Dream Programs: Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the original event – “Gentlemen for a Cause” – has been reimagined and renamed to “Games for a Cause,” a dynamic, virtual at-home game night featuring games similar to Trivia, Pictionary and Taboo. Tickets range from $50–$125, and depending on level, include game night play, take-home charcuterie and to-go cocktails.

Sponsorships are also available in Gold ($1,000), Silver ($500) and Bronze ($200) levels, which include various benefits and recognition according to sponsor level. Silent auction baskets will also be available for bidding online.

This event is critical for the support of Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It—two cornerstone programs for local women and teens. The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

Dream It, Be It targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success by providing girls with access to professional role models, career education and the resources to live their dreams.

For tickets, sponsorship info and to bid on auction baskets, visit GFAC 2021.

Soroptimist International of Valencia is a nonprofit organization of women volunteers helping women and girls in Santa Clarita since 1974.

For event information, contact Chrissy Rescigno at crizzzz1@gmail.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Anita Smith at anita@anitasmithhomes.com.