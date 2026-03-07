March 14: Rancho Camulos Presents St. Francis, Baldwin Hills Dam Disasters

Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present a special program, “After the Break,” on Saturday March 14 at 1 p.m. The event will include a presentation by historian Ann Stansell, who explores the lasting impact of the 1928 St. Francis Dam collapse and the 1963 Baldwin Hills Dam failure.

Through historic sites, personal accounts and evolving forms of commemoration, she will examine how communities grappled with loss and preserved the memory of these tragedies.

Following the talk, guests are invited to visit the Piru Cemetery, where several victims of the St. Francis Dam disaster were buried for a meaningful opportunity to reflect on this pivotal chapter in local history.

Stansell will relate the stories of these victims and lead the group in a commemorative remembrance.

The museum is located at 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, CA 93040. The museum is two miles east of Piru on Highway 126.

Visit Ranchocamulos.org for more information about the museum and other upcoming events.

