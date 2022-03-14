March 14: Special 8 a.m. Meeting of City Council to Address Camp Scott

Santa Clarita City Council will meet 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 in a joint meeting with Supervisor Kathryn Barger to discuss public safety issues surrounding the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors plan to house L.A. County’s violent youth offenders at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon. They will also discuss Hart Park and open space, transportation and the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line and the arts.
The agenda and the online meeting portal can be accessed here.
CITY OF SANTA CLARITA
CITY COUNCIL
SPECIAL MEETING
Monday, March 14, 2022
8 a.m.
City Hall, Century Room
23920 Valencia Blvd.
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
AGENDA
Joint Meeting with Supervisor Kathryn Barger
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
FLAG SALUTE
TOPICS OF DISCUSSION
— Hart Park and Open Space
— Public Safety and Camp Scott
— Transportation and Antelope Valley Line
— Homelessness
— Arts
PRESENTATION
Mayor’s Presentation to Supervisor Barger
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS
Pursuant to Government Code section 54954.3 members of the public are afforded one minute
(with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) to address the
legislative body concerning any item that has been described in the special meeting agenda.
ADJOURN
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.