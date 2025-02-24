header image

1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
| Monday, Feb 24, 2025
AnimationFestival

College of the Canyons will host its third annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 15, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.

With no submission fee, the festival will provide a great opportunity for undergraduate animators from around the world to exhibit their work.

“We are truly excited to again host this event and are thrilled to see even more interest in it than we saw in 2023 or 2022,” said Dr. Jia-Yi Cheng-Levine, dean of International Affairs & Global Engagement at the college. “We received over 500 submissions from more than 60 countries and are overjoyed to be once again giving this platform to young animators all over the world to make their voices heard, engage in cross-cultural dialogue, and earn recognition for their achievements.”

Hosted by Cheng-Levine and Jeffrey Baker, animation program coordinator of the Media and Entertainment Arts department at the college, the International Animation Festival is also designed to form connections between international peers, encourage dialogue on challenging topics that are timely and global by nature and generate interest among faculty, students and staff in the future of animation.

“This festival is about demonstrating again the power of animation to illuminate the world and change minds, as well as how it can lead to a great career in an industry that has captured the wonder and imagination of millions for decades,” said Baker.

A special focus of the festival is climate change, a topic that has only become even more poignant to residents of the Los Angeles area in the wake of devastating fires in January 2025.

“I am delighted to see so many aspiring animators addressing serious issues affecting our world and doing so through a medium of artistic expression requiring significant skill, creativity and talent,” said Dr. Jennifer Smolos Steele, dean of the college’s School of Visual and Performing Arts. “As the festival enters its third iteration on our campus, I remain thrilled with the level of student, community, and global engagement that this event brings to our campus.”

Held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will include awards, film presentations and interesting panels on various topics in animation.

The festival will be held on the third floor of Mentry Hall at the college’s Valencia campus which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For more information about the festival and to reserve a spot, please click here.

Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is calling on Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies during and immediately after the wildfire.
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
The California Highway Patrol has issued a press release on the Friday, Feb. 21 arrest of Karen Mastey, of Valencia, who is accused of looting valuables from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
California State Parks has announced that this year’s wildflower bloom in Southern California state parks is expected to be limited due to below-average winter rainfall.
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master's University beach volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing wins Friday, Feb. 21 over No. 8 Southern Oregon and NCAA DII Cal State LA at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita.
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Behind a career night from two-time reigning GSAC Player of the Year Kaleb Lowery, The Master's University men's basketball team claimed the title for the conference regular season with a 75-66 win over Hope International Thursday night, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
On the night The Master's University women's basketball team honored their five graduating players, the team suffered its lowest offensive output of the season in a 60-48 loss to the Hope International Royals Thursday, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center. The game ended the regular season.
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
Cougars’ Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
College of the Canyons softball moved its current win streak to three games after taking two from host Riverside City College during a Friday, Feb. 21 non-conference doubleheader.
Cougars’ Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
Department Tells Gold Star Families: We’ll Find Loved Ones, Bring Them Home
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held the largest-ever family member update in its history on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Sacramento.
Department Tells Gold Star Families: We’ll Find Loved Ones, Bring Them Home
Cougs Conclude Season 74-72 at Bakersfield College
College of the Canyons concluded its season with a 74-72 conference win at Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 21, completing the season sweep over the Renegades and exiting the 2024-25 campaign in a victorious manner. 
Cougs Conclude Season 74-72 at Bakersfield College
Canyons Posts 10-1 Win Over Orange Coast College
College of the Canyons had to wait nearly a week for its rematch vs. Orange Coast College but eventually made the most of its opportunity with a 10-1 trouncing of the Pirates at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday, Feb. 21.
Canyons Posts 10-1 Win Over Orange Coast College
March 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at Mercedes-Benz of Valencia
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's third Business After Hours Mixer.
March 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at Mercedes-Benz of Valencia
Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Did you know that Santa Clarita ranks among the Top 50 cities in the United States on the 2024 ParkScore Index? This recognition highlights our city’s commitment to providing exceptional parks and outdoor spaces for everyone in our community.
Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, March 2.
Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Rebuilding homes and communities lost to the recent Los Angeles County wildfires is a monumental challenge, one that requires collaboration, expertise and innovative solutions.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
As a passionate advocate for community engagement and the power of storytelling, I am pleased to share this year’s "One Story One City" program with you. For those who may not know, "One Story One City" is a month-long celebration that revolves around a carefully chosen book.
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Join The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 16th Annual State of the County, featuring Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. This exclusive event will provide key updates on critical issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley and offer valuable insights into our community’s future.
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recently hosted the 2025 Canadian Energy Storage Roadshow, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of energy solutions.
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a special, closed session and open session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at City Hall to consider a number of issues including litigation, agreements and the Sand Canyon Trail.
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
SCVNews.com