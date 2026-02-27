March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.

This exhibition explores the imaginative, surreal and subconscious worlds that emerge beyond waking reality, inviting artists to visualize dreams, inner landscapes, and fantastical environments. From ethereal scenes and abstract visions to symbolic narratives and altered realities, “Dreamscapes” encourages artists to blur the line between the real and the imagined.

All mediums are welcome, including but not limited to photography, painting and mixed media. Artists are invited to submit works inspired by dreams, memory, fantasy and the emotional spaces of the mind.

The exhibition celebrates creativity without boundaries, offering viewers an immersive journey into worlds shaped by imagination and intuition.

Important dates:

Updated deadline to Apply: March 15.

Exhibition Dates: March 25-June 24.

Artwork Drop-off: March 25, noon-12:45 p.m.

Artwork Pick-up: June 24, 11:30 .m.-noon.

Drop-off Location: Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

If artists are unable to pick up their work on the scheduled pick-up date, remaining pieces will be transported to the Arts & Events office in Newhall, where they can be collected at a later time by appointment. Office Address: 22704 9Th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Artists will be notified of juried results 1-2 days after the deadline.

The city’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

All hanging artwork must be properly wired.

Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame).

Maximum weight: 20lbs.

Artwork previously exhibited with the city will not be considered.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted.

Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork.

Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Acceptable mediums include: Painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles and mixed-media.

This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of their own artwork included in this exhibition. The city of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the city is approached by an interested buyer, the city will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no commission due to the city.

Per City policy, the contract states that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits. Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

To apply for this exhibit visit https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/ee33d7b3bd744557b16b6293f6c8ff4e.

For more information about Santa Clarita public art visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

