header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 26
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
| Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
Dreamscapes

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.

This exhibition explores the imaginative, surreal and subconscious worlds that emerge beyond waking reality, inviting artists to visualize dreams, inner landscapes, and fantastical environments. From ethereal scenes and abstract visions to symbolic narratives and altered realities, “Dreamscapes” encourages artists to blur the line between the real and the imagined.

All mediums are welcome, including but not limited to photography, painting and mixed media. Artists are invited to submit works inspired by dreams, memory, fantasy and the emotional spaces of the mind.

The exhibition celebrates creativity without boundaries, offering viewers an immersive journey into worlds shaped by imagination and intuition.

Important dates:

Updated deadline to Apply: March 15.

Exhibition Dates: March 25-June 24.

Artwork Drop-off: March 25, noon-12:45 p.m.

Artwork Pick-up: June 24, 11:30 .m.-noon.

Drop-off Location: Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

If artists are unable to pick up their work on the scheduled pick-up date, remaining pieces will be transported to the Arts & Events office in Newhall, where they can be collected at a later time by appointment. Office Address: 22704 9Th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Artists will be notified of juried results 1-2 days after the deadline.

The city’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

All hanging artwork must be properly wired.

Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame).

Maximum weight: 20lbs.

Artwork previously exhibited with the city will not be considered.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted.

Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork.

Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Acceptable mediums include: Painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles and mixed-media.

This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of their own artwork included in this exhibition. The city of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the city is approached by an interested buyer, the city will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no commission due to the city.

Per City policy, the contract states that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits. Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

To apply for this exhibit visit https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/ee33d7b3bd744557b16b6293f6c8ff4e.

For more information about Santa Clarita public art visit SantaClaritaArts.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit

March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.
FULL STORY...

‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library

‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced this year’s One Story One City selection: "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce. Throughout March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host events inspired by the book’s themes of music and community.
FULL STORY...

March 3: Santa Clarita to Celebrate La Puerta as Point of Historical Interest

March 3: Santa Clarita to Celebrate La Puerta as Point of Historical Interest
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate the official designation of La Puerta as a California Point of Historical Interest on Tuesday, March 3, at 9:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...

March 28: Recycle Responsibly at City’s Free Tire Collection Event

March 28: Recycle Responsibly at City’s Free Tire Collection Event
Monday, Feb 23, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of used tires.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review

SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review
Monday, Feb 23, 2026
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit its annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available for public review from March 3 – May 7.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.
March 15: Deadline to Submit for ‘Dreamscapes’ Juried Art Exhibit
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host " Believe in Your Buzz," a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.
March 7-8: HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime ‘Believe in Your Buzz’
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Castaic Animal Care Center will host its "Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event," 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes
Eligible low- to moderate-income California households who lived in areas affected by the 2018 wildfires may qualify for up to $350,000 in homebuyer assistance through the ReCoverCA Homebuyer Assistance Program, administered by the Golden State Finance Authority.
Wildfire Recovery Funds Offer Up to $350,000 to Help Purchase Homes
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
Locale Studios presents Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair, noon-2 p.m Sunday, March 1 at 24359 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 1: Locale Studios Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.
88.5-FM, KSBR to Donate FCC License to 88.5-FM KCSN, ‘The SoCal Sound’
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
Love has a way of transforming a moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives at two Santa Clarita Libraries, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 2.
March 2: Donate Blood at Santa Clarita Libraries
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced this year’s One Story One City selection: "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce. Throughout March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host events inspired by the book’s themes of music and community.
‘The Music Shop’ Featured in March through Santa Clarita Public Library
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
College of the Canyons men's golf competed at the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Monday, Feb. 23, with the Cougars finishing second in team scoring while also seeing Arnaud Bouhaniche claim individual medalist honors.
Cougars Finish Second at RCC Invitational, Bouhaniche Claims Medalist Honors
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
College of the Canyons women's basketball guard Kathy Artiga has been named an All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team selection following a strong freshman campaign.
Artiga Earns All-WSC First-Team Honors
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
College of the Canyons had three players from its 2025-26 men's basketball team recognized as members of the All-Western State Conference, South Division team, with two earning First-Team recognition.
Boston, Cornelius, Irons Nab All-Conference Selections for Cougars
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
College of the Canyons track & field turned in another productive outing at the annual Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Friday, Feb. 20 with the Cougars combining to win seven events with 30 top-five finishes.
Canyons Track & Field Wins Seven Events at Pirate Invitational
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
The Master's University golf teams struggled in the 54-hole Sierra Nevada Spring Invitational hosted by OUAZ at the Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa, Nev. on Feb. 23 and 24.
The Master’s Women Finish Sixth, Men Ninth in Nevada
TMU Men’s Volleyball Tops Vanguard Again in Four Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team improved to 6-0 on the season with its second win over Vanguard University in as many tries in The MacArthur Center on Saturday, Feb. 21.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Tops Vanguard Again in Four Sets
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
<strong>1923</strong> - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/thepilgrim1923_fullmovie.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">watch</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/thepilgrim1923_fullmovie.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/thepilgrim1923_fullmoviet.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="The Pilgrim"> </a>
California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center
The California Retailers Association announced the official launch of the California Retail Law Center, a new legal and policy initiative designed to support retail legal teams navigating California’s complex and fast-evolving legal and regulatory environment.
California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center
March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is gathering a panel of of women to share their experience working on corporate boards. 
March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel
March 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 3. 
March 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives Seize $1.5M of Stolen Merchandise
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team Detectives conducted a search operation in Ontario on Wednesday, Feb. 18 investigating cargo theft.
LASD Major Crimes Bureau Detectives Seize $1.5M of Stolen Merchandise
SCVNews.com