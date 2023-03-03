March 15: Have Coffee With a Cop at Dick’s Sporting Goods

The California Department of Public Health is announcing updates to several state public health officer orders that have guided Californians on how to best protect themselves and their families throughout the pandemic.
The California Nurses Association condemned the March 3 announcement by California Department of Public Health that mask and vaccine requirements would be lifted April 1 in the state’s health care settings, just eight days after California reached the grim toll of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths.
The first day of competition at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championships on Thursday, March 2 in Brookings, S.D. saw The Master's University Mustang track teams break records as they moved on to the finals.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is hiring for cashier-clerk positions. Application filing will be held for one week and begins Friday, March 3 and will close on Thursday, March 9.
With a track record of successful community development in the Santa Clarita Valley, New Urban West, has announced its new agreement with the property owner of Whittaker-Bermite to plan and develop the site into a new, mixed-use village at the center of the City.
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the Founding School for iLEAD, a public charter school network that makes available innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is recruiting new students for the 2023-24 school year through lottery applications.
College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
