March 15: Have Coffee With a Cop at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, March 15, between 9 a.m.-11 a.m., at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 26591 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will be providing coffee, pastries and store coupons for those who attend.

Be sure to join us. We’d love to meet with you and talk over coffee. Ask us questions, share your concerns and get to know your zone deputies.

