[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
Mint Canyon School
March 15: Inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike
| Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020
Sister Cities Hike

Sister Cities Charity HikeWe invite you to join us for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike on Sunday, March 15.

This charity hike will provide an enjoyable experience for everyone. Choose between:
– The challenging 5.1-mile Towsley Canyon Loop Trail with its panoramic views of the Santa Clarita Valley; or
– The scenic rolling hills of the 1.6-mile Elder Loop Trail

Visit www.scvipsantaclarita.org for registration information and make sure you sign up by March 1st to get the Early Bird Rate.

Event details:
Date: Sunday, March 15
Location: Rivendale Park and Open Space/Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon, 24255 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, 91381
Schedule:
6:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. Check-In and Shirt Pick-up
6:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. On-Site Registration
7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Finish Line Celebration
8:00 a.m. Start time

Participant perks:
• Finisher certificate• Official event shirt (except for kids 10 & under)
• Summit photo zone• free photos
• Zumba warm-up/Yoga stretch prior to hike• Finish Line celebration• Pancake breakfast
• Support Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program
• Awesome and Fun Hike Experience. Team discounts – Register a team and receive a discount.

Note: All participants are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles. Water refilling stations will be available. No strollers or dogs are allowed on the trail.

Fees per participant (Kids 10 and under may enjoy the hike and pancake breakfast for free):
Fees

Registration proceeds will benefit these Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Local-to-Global programs:
– Youth, educational, and cultural international exchanges with Japan, India, etc.
– Global collaborative projects, e.g., providing school desks for students in the Philippines; installing medical kits in schools in Ecuador; installation of libraries in schools in Nicaragua

See you on the trail.

To register or for more information, click here.

About Santa Clarita Sister Cities:
Santa Clarita Sister Cities is a proud member of Sister Cities International, a nonprofit citizen diplomacy network founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 to create and strengthen partnerships between the United States and international communities. This network unites tens of thousands of world-wide citizen diplomats and volunteers in an effort to increase global cooperation at the municipal level, promote cultural understanding, and stimulate economic development. The city of Santa Clarita has two Sister Cities — Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines. The Santa Clarita Valley International Program (SCVIP) is the umbrella organization that oversees the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, international outreach projects, local educational programs, and collaborations with other local non-profit organizations, colleges, high school, middle school, and elementary schools. SCVIP has a variety of projects, programs, events, and learning opportunities for community members of all backgrounds, ages, interests, and skill sets.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

March 15: Inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike

March 15: Inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020
We invite you to join us for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike on Sunday, March 15.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’

Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
FULL STORY...

February 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meeting

February 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meeting
Monday, Feb 10, 2020
The next Santa Clarita Arts Commission regular meeting is set for City Hall on Thursday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Open December 14

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Open December 14
Monday, Feb 10, 2020
In Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced to the Dolby Theater and worldwide television audiences that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.
FULL STORY...

Features, TV Series, Spot Shooting Now in SCV

Features, TV Series, Spot Shooting Now in SCV
Monday, Feb 10, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions shooting now in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 10-16, 2020.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
Mint Canyon School
March 15: Inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike
We invite you to join us for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike on Sunday, March 15.
March 15: Inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use next week, Feb. 18 - 22, in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of FocusSCV, a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a closed session at 3:45 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Eight Santa Clarita Valley soccer teams, four boys and four girls teams, advanced to this week’s CIF-Southern Section playoffs after the playoff pairings were announced on Saturday.
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the Summit Circle Training Room, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee has accepted the results of an independent audit confirming that, for the twelfth year in a row, the district has properly accounted for all bond expenditures and issued the District an unmodified opinion—the best rating possible—noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Firefighters responded to a grassfire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Blvd. and Railroad Ave. in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships
Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum
The public is invited to learn more about the candidates vying to represent Congressional District 25 at a special forum co-hosted by California State University, Northridge and the College of the Canyons on Friday, Feb. 21.
Feb. 21: CSUN, COC Co-Host Congressional District 25 Candidate Forum
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
SUSD May Relocate Some Students During Helmers Construction
The Saugus Union School District will hold a community meeting to discuss the options of student relocation during construction at Charles Helmers Elementary School at the campus’ multipurpose room Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SUSD May Relocate Some Students During Helmers Construction
February 12 Agenda: Community College Board Business Meeting
The February 12 agenda for the Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees business meeting has been posted.
February 12 Agenda: Community College Board Business Meeting
February 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meeting
The next Santa Clarita Arts Commission regular meeting is set for City Hall on Thursday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m.
February 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meeting
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Open December 14
In Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced to the Dolby Theater and worldwide television audiences that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Open December 14
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative elected two new board members and appointed new officers at its January 17 meeting, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers
March 15: Charity Hike for Sister Cities Program
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to register for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike at Rivendale Park and Open Space and Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon on Sunday, March 15.
March 15: Charity Hike for Sister Cities Program
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall regarding "anticipated litigation" on Tuesday, February 11, starting at 5 p.m., city officials announced Monday.
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
Features, TV Series, Spot Shooting Now in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions shooting now in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 10-16, 2020.
Features, TV Series, Spot Shooting Now in SCV
Public Housing: LA County Opens Waiting Lists for Elderly Families
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is now accepting registrants for its public housing sites dedicated to elderly families.
Public Housing: LA County Opens Waiting Lists for Elderly Families
CalArtians Win 92nd Oscars for ‘Hair Love,’ ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’
Representation matters: That seemed to be the underlying theme of Sunday night’s 92nd Oscars ceremony, telecast worldwide by ABC.
CalArtians Win 92nd Oscars for ‘Hair Love,’ ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’
Career Technical Education a Top Hart District Priority
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board recently resolved to make February Career Technical Education Month.
Career Technical Education a Top Hart District Priority
%d bloggers like this: