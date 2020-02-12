March 15: Inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike

We invite you to join us for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike on Sunday, March 15.
This charity hike will provide an enjoyable experience for everyone. Choose between:
– The challenging 5.1-mile Towsley Canyon Loop Trail with its panoramic views of the Santa Clarita Valley; or
– The scenic rolling hills of the 1.6-mile Elder Loop Trail
Visit www.scvipsantaclarita.org for registration information and make sure you sign up by March 1st to get the Early Bird Rate.
Event details:
Date: Sunday, March 15
Location: Rivendale Park and Open Space/Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon, 24255 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, 91381
Schedule:
6:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. Check-In and Shirt Pick-up
6:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. On-Site Registration
7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Finish Line Celebration
8:00 a.m. Start time
Participant perks:
• Finisher certificate• Official event shirt (except for kids 10 & under)
• Summit photo zone• free photos
• Zumba warm-up/Yoga stretch prior to hike• Finish Line celebration• Pancake breakfast
• Support Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program
• Awesome and Fun Hike Experience. Team discounts – Register a team and receive a discount.
Note: All participants are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles. Water refilling stations will be available. No strollers or dogs are allowed on the trail.
Fees per participant (Kids 10 and under may enjoy the hike and pancake breakfast for free):
Registration proceeds will benefit these Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Local-to-Global programs:
– Youth, educational, and cultural international exchanges with Japan, India, etc.
– Global collaborative projects, e.g., providing school desks for students in the Philippines; installing medical kits in schools in Ecuador; installation of libraries in schools in Nicaragua
About Santa Clarita Sister Cities:
Santa Clarita Sister Cities is a proud member of Sister Cities International, a nonprofit citizen diplomacy network founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 to create and strengthen partnerships between the United States and international communities. This network unites tens of thousands of world-wide citizen diplomats and volunteers in an effort to increase global cooperation at the municipal level, promote cultural understanding, and stimulate economic development. The city of Santa Clarita has two Sister Cities — Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines. The Santa Clarita Valley International Program (SCVIP) is the umbrella organization that oversees the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, international outreach projects, local educational programs, and collaborations with other local non-profit organizations, colleges, high school, middle school, and elementary schools. SCVIP has a variety of projects, programs, events, and learning opportunities for community members of all backgrounds, ages, interests, and skill sets.
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
In Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced to the Dolby Theater and worldwide television audiences that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of FocusSCV, a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee has accepted the results of an independent audit confirming that, for the twelfth year in a row, the district has properly accounted for all bond expenditures and issued the District an unmodified opinion—the best rating possible—noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.
Firefighters responded to a grassfire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Blvd. and Railroad Ave. in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.
The public is invited to learn more about the candidates vying to represent Congressional District 25 at a special forum co-hosted by California State University, Northridge and the College of the Canyons on Friday, Feb. 21.
The Saugus Union School District will hold a community meeting to discuss the options of student relocation during construction at Charles Helmers Elementary School at the campus’ multipurpose room Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced to the Dolby Theater and worldwide television audiences that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on Monday, December 14, 2020.
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to register for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike at Rivendale Park and Open Space and Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon on Sunday, March 15.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.