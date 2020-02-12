March 15: Inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike

We invite you to join us for the inaugural Santa Clarita Sister Cities Charity Hike on Sunday, March 15.

This charity hike will provide an enjoyable experience for everyone. Choose between:

– The challenging 5.1-mile Towsley Canyon Loop Trail with its panoramic views of the Santa Clarita Valley; or

– The scenic rolling hills of the 1.6-mile Elder Loop Trail

Visit www.scvipsantaclarita.org for registration information and make sure you sign up by March 1st to get the Early Bird Rate.

Event details:

Date: Sunday, March 15

Location: Rivendale Park and Open Space/Ed Davis Park at Towsley Canyon, 24255 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, 91381

Schedule:

6:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. Check-In and Shirt Pick-up

6:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. On-Site Registration

7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Finish Line Celebration

8:00 a.m. Start time

Participant perks:

• Finisher certificate• Official event shirt (except for kids 10 & under)

• Summit photo zone• free photos

• Zumba warm-up/Yoga stretch prior to hike• Finish Line celebration• Pancake breakfast

• Support Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program

• Awesome and Fun Hike Experience. Team discounts – Register a team and receive a discount.

Note: All participants are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles. Water refilling stations will be available. No strollers or dogs are allowed on the trail.

Fees per participant (Kids 10 and under may enjoy the hike and pancake breakfast for free):



Registration proceeds will benefit these Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Local-to-Global programs:

– Youth, educational, and cultural international exchanges with Japan, India, etc.

– Global collaborative projects, e.g., providing school desks for students in the Philippines; installing medical kits in schools in Ecuador; installation of libraries in schools in Nicaragua

See you on the trail.

To register or for more information, click here.

About Santa Clarita Sister Cities:

Santa Clarita Sister Cities is a proud member of Sister Cities International, a nonprofit citizen diplomacy network founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 to create and strengthen partnerships between the United States and international communities. This network unites tens of thousands of world-wide citizen diplomats and volunteers in an effort to increase global cooperation at the municipal level, promote cultural understanding, and stimulate economic development. The city of Santa Clarita has two Sister Cities — Tena, Ecuador and Sariaya, Philippines. The Santa Clarita Valley International Program (SCVIP) is the umbrella organization that oversees the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, international outreach projects, local educational programs, and collaborations with other local non-profit organizations, colleges, high school, middle school, and elementary schools. SCVIP has a variety of projects, programs, events, and learning opportunities for community members of all backgrounds, ages, interests, and skill sets.