March 15: Lumpia Eating Contest at Island Pacific Santa Clarita

Island Pacific Santa Clarita is gearing up for a celebration of National Lumpia Day with a lumpia-eating contest on Saturday, March 15, from 3-6:30 p.m.

Inspired by the success of the recent lumpia-eating competition, Island Pacific is offering contestants the chance to win big. In honor of the Filipino spring roll, participants will compete to see who can devour the most lumpia in under one minute. The ultimate champion will walk away with a $500 cash prize and a trophy.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate National Lumpia Day with our community in Santa Clarita,” said Giselle Tongi-Walters, Communications and Community Partnership Director os Island Pacific. “Lumpia is a staple in Filipino cuisine, and we wanted to create a fun and engaging event that highlights this delicious dish. We’re excited to see who will rise to the challenge and become our lumpia-eating champion!”

Tongi-Walters said the event will offer a fun-filled afternoon for the whole family, with Blackout Bingo with a cash prize of $100, plenty of delicious lumpia and our Fourth Annual Lumpia Eating competition.:

“The contest is made possible through Magnolia, Ramar Foods and SoCal Filipinos. Island Pacific Santa Clarita invites everyone to join in the festivities and witness the excitement firsthand,” she said.

Island Pacific Santa Clarita

19387 Soledad Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

