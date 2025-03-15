header image

March 15: Lumpia Eating Contest at Island Pacific Santa Clarita
| Friday, Mar 14, 2025
IP SCV Lumpia Eating Contest 2025

Island Pacific Santa Clarita is gearing up for a celebration of National Lumpia Day with a lumpia-eating contest on Saturday, March 15, from 3-6:30 p.m.

Inspired by the success of the recent lumpia-eating competition, Island Pacific is offering contestants the chance to win big. In honor of the Filipino spring roll, participants will compete to see who can devour the most lumpia in under one minute. The ultimate champion will walk away with a $500 cash prize and a trophy.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate National Lumpia Day with our community in Santa Clarita,” said Giselle Tongi-Walters, Communications and Community Partnership Director os Island Pacific. “Lumpia is a staple in Filipino cuisine, and we wanted to create a fun and engaging event that highlights this delicious dish. We’re excited to see who will rise to the challenge and become our lumpia-eating champion!”

Tongi-Walters said the event will offer a fun-filled afternoon for the whole family, with Blackout Bingo with a cash prize of $100, plenty of delicious lumpia and our Fourth Annual Lumpia Eating competition.:

“The contest is made possible through Magnolia, Ramar Foods and SoCal Filipinos. Island Pacific Santa Clarita invites everyone to join in the festivities and witness the excitement firsthand,” she said.

Island Pacific Santa Clarita

19387 Soledad Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Analysis
After the January wildfires, the county began a review to assess our evacuation policies and emergency alert systems. The state has also commissioned a review of our preparedness efforts, immediate response to the fires and the recovery time frame of the incident.
March 18: Saugus School Board to Receive Measure EE Annual Report
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, March 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
March 18: Saugus School Board to Receive Measure EE Annual Report
SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays
After a successful pilot program in the Saugus Union School District, School Day Café has expanded the use of a new, eco-friendly serving tray option across all Santa Clarita Valley elementary schools.
SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays
March 26: SCV Water Hosts Public Workshop on Water Use Efficiency Plan
In support of “Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life,” the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is developing a Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan to establish a comprehensive water conservation strategy.
March 26: SCV Water Hosts Public Workshop on Water Use Efficiency Plan
Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis got back in the win column with an 8-1 conference road win at Glendale College.
Canyons Gets Back in the Win Column 8-1 at Glendale
April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer invites the community to join the annual "Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer" to help raise awareness and support local families affected by childhood cancer.
April 5: Annual Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer at Central Park
March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced that the St. Francis Dam Tour scheduled for Saturday, March 15 has been postponed until Saturday, April 26.
March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain
City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians
The city of Santa Clarita is enhancing local roadways with the upcoming 2024-2025 Citywide Major Thoroughfare Median Refurbishment Project on Plum Canyon Road.
City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians
April 26: Celebrity Waiter Dinner to Feature ‘Broadway Lights’ Theme
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for the annual fundraising Celebrity Waiter Dinner to be held Saturday, April 26 at the Bella Vida Senior Center.
April 26: Celebrity Waiter Dinner to Feature ‘Broadway Lights’ Theme
Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
As you drive through Santa Clarita, you may have noticed something exciting, new projects are taking shape all around the city.
Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash
The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 16th Annual Wine Affair: Wine, Beer and Cheer Big Hat Bash will be held Sunday, April 6 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from noon to 5 p.m.
April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash
‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita's art exhibition, "Saddle Up Santa Clarita" will run through Wednesday, May 14 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall
Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that 10 high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists
March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
The Master's University Theater Arts presents 'The Importance of Being Earnest' by Oscar Wilde Fridays and Saturdays, March 21-29 at The Master's University, Music Recital Hall at 24736 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
The SoCal Sound to Present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
Beginning Monday, March 17, at 6 a.m., Jet will be hosting “Jet into Work,” on 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound which will lend a fun and upbeat start to listeners’ mornings.
The SoCal Sound to Present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste for free 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
The Music Center has announced 113 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced in The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program, which includes three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
The track and field teams at The Master's University began their 2025 outdoor campaign at the Occidental Spring Break Classic on Saturday, March 8. Multiple qualifiers were added and a school record fell in the men's 4x100m relay.
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of the Roads to Resilience Act, AB 1132, a piece of legislation designed to prioritize the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by climate disasters.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
College of the Canyons baseball claimed its first conference win in a 10-5 affair over Citrus College at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, March 10.
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched a new campaign to increase awareness of the Department’s Alternative Crisis Response Program and to foster trust in the program’s Field Intervention Teams which serve as the county’s first responders for mental health crisis support.
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
