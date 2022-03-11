March 15: SCV Water Seeks Public Input on Redistricting

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is undertaking a review of electoral division boundaries, as required by state law. The final virtual public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. Community input is invited.

The hearing will share the recommended map for division boundaries in the Santa Clarita Valley and provide opportunity for public input prior to a final vote on the matter by the agency board of directors.

Census data from 2020 shows the current division boundaries still result in an almost perfectly balanced population distribution, with less than 1% difference between any of the three. Even with expected growth by the mid-decade point in 2025, the existing divisions are projected to be close to population balance. The proposed map does include updates based on two very small recent annexations into the service area.

The redistricting process must maintain connections within communities, consider the geography and topography, such as natural and man-made boundaries, as well as the cohesiveness and integrity of the area and address planned future growth. The process must also not draw divisions to favor or disfavor political incumbents, candidates, or political parties.

The information has been discussed at a special meeting on Oct. 27, 2021 and a public hearing on Jan. 25, 2022.

To attend the meeting, the agenda with Zoom link can be found at Redistricting Meeting.

For more information, visit Your SCVWATER.

What is redistricting?

Redistricting is the process of adjusting the boundaries of election districts for cities, counties, school boards, and water agencies. Local governments must redistrict following population shifts based on federal census data once every ten years to ensure communities have equal access to political representation. This process is important in ensuring each elected board member represents about the same number of constituents and in determining which neighborhoods and communities are grouped into divisions to elect representatives.

SCV Water is a full-service regional water agency located in the SCV and provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at SCV Water Agency.

