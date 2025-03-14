March 15: St. Francis Dam Tour Postponed Due to Rain

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced that the St. Francis Dam Tour scheduled for Saturday, March 15 has been postponed until Saturday, April 26.

Tickets purchased for the sold-out tour on March 15 will be honored for the April 26 date.

Due to continuing rainstorm activity that compromises the safety of the San Francisquito Canyon area, officials of the SCV Historical Society made the decision to postpone the March 15 tour.

Ticket holders can email crock@scvhs.org to confirm attendance on the April 26 rescheduled tour or request a refund.

The SCV Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the goal of opening two new museums within the next few years.

Fundraisers, like the St. Francis Dam Tour, are important to the fundraising efforts, all donations are appreciated.

Visit scvhs.org for more information on how to support the preservation of Santa Clarita Valley history.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...