March 15: Strange, Ghostly Tales of the SCV at Placerita Nature Center

Think you know the history of the Santa Clarita Valley? Think again. Join the Placerita Canyon Nature Associates and Country of Los Angeles Department of Recreation for an afternoon of strange, surprising and downright ghostly tales from deep in the heart of the SCV at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, Sunday, March 15, 2-4 p.m.

Whether you’re a lifelong local or just discovering this remarkable region, you’ll leave seeing the Santa Clarita Valley in a whole new light.

Uncover the hidden and haunted history ofnthe Santa Clarita Valley. Hear strange and surprising stories you won’t find in any textbook. Explore the ghostly legends and mysteries that have shaped this community

Experience history brought to life through vivid, captivating storytelling.

Evan Decker is a lifelong SCV resident, local historian, and master storyteller. As President of Mentryville, California Inc. and a former board member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society, Decker has spent years uncovering the stories that make the SCV truly unique.

If weather allows, meet in the Oak Woodland picnic area. If not, the gathering will move inside the Nature Center.

This Community Nature Education Series event is free for all ages on the third Sunday of each month. All are welcome.

For more information call (661) 259-7721 or email info@placerita.org.

The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

