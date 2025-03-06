March 15: Unleash Creativity At Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase

The city of Santa Clarita invites families, young artists and the entire community to the ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street, Newhall, CA 91321.

This free, family-friendly event is a celebration of creativity, offering an engaging space where young artists can explore, express and share their talents.

The Youth Arts Showcase will feature a wide variety of hands-on craft stations, live performances and interactive art experiences designed to inspire creativity and bring the community together. Attendees can enjoy both indoor and outdoor activities with participation from local vendors, arts organizations and community partners offering unique, artistic experiences.

Contribute to a whimsical sculpture garden, create a colorful masterpiece using vibrant materials, design a sidewalk masterpiece and explore a stunning, curated display of youth-created art, featuring paintings, poetry and mixed-media works that highlight the incredible talent of Santa Clarita’s young artists. There will also be an opportunity to enjoy an exciting lineup of performances, including musical acts, dance showcases and storytelling from local schools and arts organizations. In addition, food trucks will be in attendance with options from local food vendors serving both savory and sweet treats.

For more information, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts & Events Office at aeo@santaclarita.gov or (661)250-3787.

