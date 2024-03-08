header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 8
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
| Friday, Mar 8, 2024
Via march lunch

Join the Valley Industry Association at its March luncheon and delve into the intricacies of Human Resources at “HR: Navigating Best Practices in the SCV’s Dynamic Industries.”

Join industry leaders as they share invaluable insights, strategies and best practices to help your team thrive in the ever-evolving landscape within the Santa Clarita Valley.

Friday, March 15, 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, 2nd Floor

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

Members: $45 | Non-Members: $55

The panel of speakers includes:

Selina Thomas

6 Degrees HR Consulting

Thomas, CEO and Founder of 6 Degrees HR Consulting, Ms. Thomas has a Masters in Human Resources and is a Nationally Certified Human Resource Specialist. She works closely with many local companies, employment attorneys, and insurance brokers to assure the compliance and infrastructure of small businesses. She is often called upon as an expert in her industry and lends herself and expertise to organizations in need.

John Shaffery

Poole Shaffery

Shaffery has over 30 years of civil litigation experience and has successfully tried cases throughout the state of California and Federal District courts. Mr. Shaffery specializes in business/commercial litigation and employment claims. He has extensive trial and litigation experience in cases involving employment issues.

Gary Saenger

Saenger Associates

Saenger is the Founder and President of Saenger Associates. His past experience includes being President of the executive recruiting firm of R. J. Watkins & Company and Executive Vice-President of the international consulting firm of Right Management Consultants. Previously, he held senior management positions with Security Pacific Corporation, CitiBank, and American Hospital Supply Corporation. Gary was involved with numerous senior engagements in these organizations and other client companies.

Adel Villalobos

Lief Labs

Villalobos is chief of the Valencia-based Lief Labs, a contract and development manufacturing organization in the dietary supplement industry. He is on the board of the Natural Products Association, the Supplement Safety and Compliance Initiative and Los Angeles Mission College Department of Biotechnology. He is working with the College of the Canyons to collaboratively upskill the local labor market. Villalobos also is a member of the CEO Council, a group of over 100 CEOs and Los Angeles business leaders dedicated to bringing balance back to the state’s public policies, encouraging workforce development, encouraging affordable housing and promoting a robust business climate.

For reservations visit VIA.org.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-08-2024 NASA Rover Gets a Santa Clarita Shakeout
03-08-2024 March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
03-07-2024 March 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
03-07-2024 Magic Mountain Leads Charge with State’s Largest Solar Project
03-07-2024 House Panel Advances Bill Threatening National TikTok Ban
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
NASA Rover Gets a Santa Clarita Shakeout
A small Moon-bound rover is clamped to a special "shaker table" that vibrates intensely to make sure the hardware will survive the jarring rocket ride out of Earth's atmosphere
NASA Rover Gets a Santa Clarita Shakeout
March 12: City Council to Consider Increasing Monthly Salary
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the city council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
March 12: City Council to Consider Increasing Monthly Salary
March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
Join the Valley Industry Association at its March luncheon and delve into the intricacies of Human Resources at “HR: Navigating Best Practices in the SCV’s Dynamic Industries.”
March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Registration Open Now
Roll up your sleeves and dust off those boots! The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is looking for volunteers to assist with different activities during the event.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Registration Open Now
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Mustangs Celebrate Best Opening Day Ever at NAIA Swim Nationals
Three relay teams from The Master's University made the podium on the first night of competition Wednesday at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swim & Dive National Championships in Columbus, Ga.
Mustangs Celebrate Best Opening Day Ever at NAIA Swim Nationals
Mustangs Sweep Cougars in Three Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team, now ranked No. 2 in the nation according to Wednesday's NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 15 poll, knocked off the No. 11 Saint Xavier (IL) Cougars 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 Wednesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Sweep Cougars in Three Sets
CSUN Muslim Community Comes Together for Ramadan
Ramadan, the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar, is approaching for more than 1 billion Muslims worldwide.
CSUN Muslim Community Comes Together for Ramadan
Lady Cougs Pick Up Second Straight Win
College of the Canyons picked up its second win in as many matches with a 5-4 home victory over conference opponent Bakersfield College at the Cougar Courts on Tuesday. 
Lady Cougs Pick Up Second Straight Win
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita Gearing Up for Summer Fun
As the warmer months approach, our community centers, pools and parks across the City are gearing up for an exciting season of summer camps and recreational programming for everyone.
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita Gearing Up for Summer Fun
COC Names Kate Garcia, Jake Schwartz Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kate Garcia (softball) and Jake Schwartz (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 26 to March 2.
COC Names Kate Garcia, Jake Schwartz Athletes of the Week
March 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m.
March 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
March 16: Free Zonta SCV Workshop on Assertive Communication
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting a free LifeForward workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of Assertive Communication Saturday, March 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church, which is located at 25718 McBean Parkway.
March 16: Free Zonta SCV Workshop on Assertive Communication
Magic Mountain Leads Charge with State’s Largest Solar Project
Six Flags Magic Mountain is leading the charge towards a sustainable future with California's largest single-site commercial solar energy project. From massive solar carports to cutting-edge battery storage systems, explore the key components driving this groundbreaking initiative.
Magic Mountain Leads Charge with State’s Largest Solar Project
Nominations for 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year Announced
A record 34 top volunteers from 27 local nonprofit organizations were introduced to the community’s media at a reception held at the Canyon Theatre Guild on Wednesday evening.
Nominations for 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year Announced
House Panel Advances Bill Threatening National TikTok Ban
WASHINGTON (CN) — Congress may be bitterly divided on many matters of policy, but lawmakers in the House’s commercial affairs panel were united Thursday as they voted to approve a measure threatening TikTok with a national ban.
House Panel Advances Bill Threatening National TikTok Ban
California Takes on Alzheimer’s with New Campaign
The California Department of Public Health launched the Take on Alzheimer’s campaign Thursday, an education and awareness campaign aimed toward all Californians to promote healthy brains, knowledge about the difference between aging and dementia, and improve conversations with loved ones and health care providers.
California Takes on Alzheimer’s with New Campaign
Schiavo Announces Bill to Address Nursing Shortage
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the introduction of AB 2015, a bill which will address the nursing shortage crisis. Since the start of the pandemic, nursing levels have dropped significantly, a dangerous reality for patients, hospitals and current nursing and healthcare workers.
Schiavo Announces Bill to Address Nursing Shortage
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
May 5: 35th Annual Taste of the Town Tickets on Sale
Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 5 for the tastiest event of the year. The 35th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
May 5: 35th Annual Taste of the Town Tickets on Sale
March 9 Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact
March 9 Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
April 7: Square Dance with ‘Flower Power’ with The Sierra Hillbillies
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance club invites you to bring your "peace, love and flower power" to our Sunday, April 7 1960s Flower Power themed Square Dance.
April 7: Square Dance with ‘Flower Power’ with The Sierra Hillbillies
Castaic Middle School Recognized as 2024 School to Watch
 Castaic Middle School has once again been honored with the prestigious designation of a 2024 School to Watch
Castaic Middle School Recognized as 2024 School to Watch
CSUN ‘Fotografía Social’ to Celebrate Work of Photographer Maria Varela
Community organizer, writer and photographer Maria Varela will talk about her work documenting the efforts of African Americans in the South and Chicanos in the Southwest
CSUN ‘Fotografía Social’ to Celebrate Work of Photographer Maria Varela
SCVNews.com