March 15: VIA Hosts Human Resources Luncheon

Join the Valley Industry Association at its March luncheon and delve into the intricacies of Human Resources at “HR: Navigating Best Practices in the SCV’s Dynamic Industries.”

Join industry leaders as they share invaluable insights, strategies and best practices to help your team thrive in the ever-evolving landscape within the Santa Clarita Valley.

Friday, March 15, 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, 2nd Floor

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

Members: $45 | Non-Members: $55

The panel of speakers includes:

Selina Thomas

6 Degrees HR Consulting

Thomas, CEO and Founder of 6 Degrees HR Consulting, Ms. Thomas has a Masters in Human Resources and is a Nationally Certified Human Resource Specialist. She works closely with many local companies, employment attorneys, and insurance brokers to assure the compliance and infrastructure of small businesses. She is often called upon as an expert in her industry and lends herself and expertise to organizations in need.

John Shaffery

Poole Shaffery

Shaffery has over 30 years of civil litigation experience and has successfully tried cases throughout the state of California and Federal District courts. Mr. Shaffery specializes in business/commercial litigation and employment claims. He has extensive trial and litigation experience in cases involving employment issues.

Gary Saenger

Saenger Associates

Saenger is the Founder and President of Saenger Associates. His past experience includes being President of the executive recruiting firm of R. J. Watkins & Company and Executive Vice-President of the international consulting firm of Right Management Consultants. Previously, he held senior management positions with Security Pacific Corporation, CitiBank, and American Hospital Supply Corporation. Gary was involved with numerous senior engagements in these organizations and other client companies.

Adel Villalobos

Lief Labs

Villalobos is chief of the Valencia-based Lief Labs, a contract and development manufacturing organization in the dietary supplement industry. He is on the board of the Natural Products Association, the Supplement Safety and Compliance Initiative and Los Angeles Mission College Department of Biotechnology. He is working with the College of the Canyons to collaboratively upskill the local labor market. Villalobos also is a member of the CEO Council, a group of over 100 CEOs and Los Angeles business leaders dedicated to bringing balance back to the state’s public policies, encouraging workforce development, encouraging affordable housing and promoting a robust business climate.

For reservations visit VIA.org.

