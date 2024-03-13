March 16: ‘Astronaut School’ HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime

Embark on a galactic journey when HOPE Theatre Arts presents “Astronaut School!,” a free Storytime event for kids and their adults.

“Astronaut School!” is the third in a series of space-themed Storytimes presented by HOPE where a captivating story is paired with child-friendly activities.

Headlining this Storytime is a reading of Meghan McCarthy’s “Astronaut Handbook.” Kids of all ages will have a blast as they take an imaginary ride on the “Vomit Comit,” learn about being weightless and sample astronaut food.

Space awaits! Come be a part of Astronaut School and specificallyvthe “Astronaut Handbook” reading mission.

“Astronaut School!” is presented in partnership with Friends of the Library Santa Clarita.

Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Valencia Public Library,

Community Room

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

