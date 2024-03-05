March 16: Puppy Adoption Event St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Ken and Joe’s Powersports Dealership will host a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.

This event aims to unite adorable puppies with loving families while offering a day of fun-filled activities for all attendees.

Partnering with Sunny Day Acres, a trusted non-profit animal rescue, training and boarding facility in Agua Dulce, Ken and Joe’s Powersports will host a variety of puppies available for adoption. From playful pups to loyal companions, there will be a furry friend for everyone seeking to expand their family.

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, attendees can indulge in delicious traditional Irish food throughout the event, generously provided by Law Tigers Los Angeles, who also proudly sponsor this heartwarming initiative.

Additionally, SCV Pet Supply has donated Puppy Supplies filled with essential goodies for Silent Auction valued at $150 containing multiple products like toys, chewies, food and a $50.99 gift card to the store, with 100% of the Silent Auction proceeds being donated to Sunny Day Acres.

“We are thrilled to host this Pet Adoption Event and play a part in finding forever homes for these wonderful animals,” says Jonathan Bivens, Marketing Manager at Ken and Joe’s Powersports. “We invite the community to join us for a day of family-friendly fun, where they can make a difference in the lives of these deserving pets.”

