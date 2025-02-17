March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers and Broadway enthusiasts to its Broadway Classics concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 16 at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

The Canyon High School Performing Arts Center is at Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The Symphony will perform a showcase of iconic Broadway hits.

Under the expert baton of Dr. Brian Stone, the orchestra will perform selections from Broadway’s most timeless musicals, including West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Funny Girl, Carousel, Porgy and Bess and more.

“This concert is a true celebration of Broadway’s rich history,” said Stone. “The energy, drama, and grandeur of Broadway come alive with the power of a full orchestra, and we can’t wait to share this experience with our community.”

Tickets for this one-night-only event are now available and start at $10.

They can be purchased through the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra website or at the door.

The doors will open at 3:15 p.m. Don’t miss the chance to experience the Broadway classics that have captivated audiences for generations.

Tickets are also available for their upcoming concert The Romantic Symphony on May 10. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org/concerts.

